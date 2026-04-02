‘The Bachelorette’ Star Dies: Konrad Bien-Stephen Was 35

The Bachelorette Australia alum Konrad Bien-Stephen, who placed fourth on Brooke Blurton’s season of the reality dating show, has died. He was 35.

Bien-Stephen’s management confirmed the news that the reality TV personality had died on Monday in a statement to Variety Australia Thursday.

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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 10: Konrad Bień-Stephen attends the 2022 NGV Gala at the National Gallery of Victoria on December 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images for NGV)

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Konrad Bien-Stephen,” the statement said. “We ask that you respect the privacy of their family during this incredibly difficult time. No further information will be shared at this stage. Our thoughts are with all who loved him.”

No details as to Bien-Stephen’s cause of death have been shared.

Bien-Stephen rose to fame in Australia on Blurton’s 2021 season of The Bachelorette, becoming a fan favorite, despite the final rose ultimately going to Darvid Garayeli. He then went on to compete on The Challenge Australia the following year.

Bien-Stephen’s final Instagram post came on March 26, as he shared a selfie while giving an update on an ongoing kitchen renovation. The comment section has since been filled with tributes to the late star, including one from MasterChef Australia star Khanh Ong reading, “Beautiful boy, you were one of the kindest people and you made me smile every time I saw you, you will be missed.” The Amazing Race Australia‘s Scott “Sassy” O’Halloran added, “You warmed my soul every time I saw you and even thought of you.”

Bien-Stephen’s ex-girlfriend, fellow reality star Abbie Chatfield, also shared a tribute to the late star, having dated him from November 2021 to August 2022.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult and strange time for me, and I am devastated for Konrad, his friends and his family. And I am heartbroken too,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. “Though we haven’t spoken for years, this is still incredibly difficult. Please send love and support to Konrad’s friends, family and loved ones. He has many many people who love him and who he loves too.”

“I am heartbroken for everyone in his life as I know how much he meant to them,” Chatfield continued. “And I’m sure to a lot of you, who never even met him. Konrad was such a kind and sweet person to everyone. A very caring man who deserved to live a very very long life. I am so heartbroken that he doesn’t get to do that. And that his loved ones don’t get to experience that full, long life with him.”

Chatfield concluded, “I know that Konrad would want people to share love and kindness and if you do anything today, please check in on your mates, do an act of kindness, talk to a friend. Anything. Rest in peace Konrad.”