‘The Bachelorette Reunion’: When and How to Watch the Much-Anticipated Special

It’s been 16 years of roses, tears and drama for The Bachelorette fans, and Monday, Bachelor Nation will be able to see it all come together for the much-anticipated reunion special.

Monday, May 6, ABC will air the two-hour special, featuring 12 former Bachelorettes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, available on the network’s live stream or on the network’s app.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In attendance at the reunion will be last season’s Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, as well as fellow alums Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay, many of whom found lasting relationships during their time on the dating reality show.

In addition, fans will get a sneak peek at the upcoming season, premiering Monday, May 7, starring former pageant queen Hannah Brown, who was devastated after being dumped by Colton Underwood during the 2019 season of The Bachelor.

Ahead of the reunion special, Kufrin opened up to PEOPLE about what the support of the fans has meant to her and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen since their engagement aired in 2018.

“One of the best things is the love and support we get from the fans,” Kufrin told the magazine. “They want everyone to succeed and be happy, and that’s really great to see, not just for me, but for everyone who comes after me.”

Despite never having appeared on screen together, Fedotowsky-Manno explained that many of the former Bachelorettes keep in contact as they move on from having their love lives broadcast for America.

“Even though we’re all different ages we’re all friends,” the 2010 Bachelorette alum added. “We’re like sisters, it’s really cool.”

Despite all the confusion and heartbreak the women have experienced throughout their journeys, there have also been a number of success stories both on and off screen, including the birth of 18 Bachelorette babies!

“If I hadn’t had the Bachelorette experience, I don’t think I would have prepared to meet and marry my husband,” Maynard Johnson, who married Tyler Johnson two years after her 2012 season, told the outlet. “I have a clear vision of what I want. And I know that my purpose on earth is to be a mom.”

Harris agreed, shutting down critics of the show who call it faked, despite the way things ended with fiancé Ed Swiderski after her 2009 season.

“I didn’t end up with the guy that I picked, but I don’t have any regrets,” she confessed. “People associate The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with being fake, but the most real I’ve ever been was on this show, 100 percent.”

The Bachelorette Reunion Special airs Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor