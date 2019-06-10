‘The Bachelorette’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing NBA Finals Monday

Bachelor Nation will have to hold its collective breath another night to see Hannah Brown resolve the battle of the the two Lukes.

The Bachelorette is being bumped to Tuesday, June 11 this week on ABC, as the network airs Game 5 of the NBA Finals, during which the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors face off.

Longtime host Chris Harrison announced the scheduling change last week, tweeting at the time, “A PSA for #BachelorNation Due to NBA finals [The Bachelorette] is on Tuesday night this week. I repeat [The Bachelorette] is on TUESDAY this week.”

He added Monday, “A reminder #BachelorNation that due to NBA finals #TheBachelorette will be on tomorrow (Tues) night. I promise I’ll double the drama for your troubles.”

Game coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with a special Jimmy Kimmel Live episode, proceeded by a half-hour of pre-game commentary. The Finals start at 9 p.m. ET live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with the Raptors hoping to keep the Warriors from winning their third straight championship.

Things are equally tense on The Bachelorette, as Luke P. and Luke S. face off for Hannah’s heart after the former was accused of getting aggressive with the latter during what was supposed to be a friendly rugby game.

After being confronted by his pattern of behavior by the other men, Luke P. accused Luke S. of using the ABC dating show to promote his upcoming tequila brand. As the two went at each other, Hannah was admittedly confused as to where she stood before the episode ended in a cliffhanger ahead of the rose ceremony.

“It’s very obvious that Luke P. is passionate about whatever he does, whatever he’s going after,” she told the camera, adding later, “It’s one thing with the physicality and the rugby, but it’s another to hear everyone doesn’t like him.”

The Bachelorette continues its journey on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Ed Herrera