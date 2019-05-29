‘The Bachelorette’: Luke P. Addresses Behavior After Being Confronted by Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette‘s Luke P. took to Instagram following Monday night’s episode to speak out about his behavior on the show, which has been much talked about and which he says is “hard” for him to watch.

In the episode, Hannah Brown revealed that she noticed some “red flags” when it comes to the way Luke “carries himself,” so the 24-year-old Georgia native took to Instagram to speak about his conduct.

“I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick,” Luke P. captioned a photo of himself and Hannah, 24.

“First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed.”

He explained that he’s using his experience as a lesson. “I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man,” he wrote. “I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect.”

“This journey has giving (sic) me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.

“For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!”

Plenty of Bachelorette viewers felt skeptical about Luke P. after he exhibited aggression towards suitor Connor S., 24, who had been selected for the coveted one-on-one date with Hannah. However, the outing didn’t go as planned after he recovered a note from Hannah.

“Connor, I’m so sorry but I have to cancel my plans for our date today. I’m not feeling 100 percent. Please come over to my hotel suite to keep me company. Love, Hannah,” read the message.

Later on, Luke P. grilled Connor S. about the situation with questions like, “What are her symptoms?” and “Was she coughing?” and “What was she wearing?”

Later on, when Luke P. ended up on one of the group dates, he tried to get extra time with Hannah at the photo shoot by uncomfortably offering to walk her to her dressing room afterward, at which point she saw as over-the-top.

“Luke P. stole the show again but in a negative way,” Hannah said in an on-camera interview after the shoot. “I know he’s one of my strongest connections, but it’s annoying when he tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys. There have been just some little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It’s like this fine line of: I really think it’s attractive to it’s the most unattractive thing that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

During the second part of the date, she confronted him about her mixed feelings for him. “I’ve been struggling a little bit with it because I feel like you already think that it’s promised to you and that bothers me a lot,” she said. “And like, I feel like your confidence in this kind of makes me irritated in a way.

“I want you to, like, focus on me and you do that, but you also don’t respect that I do have other relationships here for me and that bothers me. I like confidence but it’s, like, cocky in a way. I don’t like that at all. I want it to change.”

For the rest of the night, Luke attempted to interrupt numerous conversations and intercepted Hannah before Peter got a chance to talk to her, which angered her.

“I promise I’m going to talk to you again but I don’t want to do this right now,” Hannah said when Luke P. made an effort to snag her again. “Let me talk to everybody, but, like, I want to call my own shots, okay? I want to call my own shots. I said I was going to talk to you and I will talk to you again.”

Before she handed out the group date rose, she tried to get through to Luke P. one more time.

“You’re not the only relationship that I have a strong connection with and I don’t feel like you’ve respected that even tonight,” Hannah told him. “So I just need you to work harder and fix this.”

He claimed to have gotten the message, saying, “I’m really appreciative and now I know what I need to do.”

At the end of the date, Hannah gave the group date rose to Peter.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.