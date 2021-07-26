'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Opens up About Blake's 'Expressive' Painting

✖

On the latest episode of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes caused a bit of a stir for a very particular reason. During the group date portion, the men were tasked with painting an "expressive" piece of art. Their drawing session produced numerous that showcased the men's sensual sides. Blake's piece proved to be the most expressive of them all, as ABC censored his artwork, per Cheat Sheet. Fans were clamoring to find out what he drew and, now, Katie Thurston is speaking out about the contestant's artistic abilities.

Blake's piece of art was censored by ABC. But, he made sure that viewers knew what the painting, which was titled "Life," was about. He explained to the group, “This is just a physical visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis. Not a lot of species can do that. That magic. These [censored] are also the beginning of life.” He also said, when speaking with producers, "Being, like, unapologetically, a sexual, open person is okay."

Since Blake's painting was at the forefront of viewers' minds, it was the topic of conversation when Katie appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. Their conversation began with Kaitlyn, who is co-hosting the current season of The Bachelorette, revealing how she described the artwork to the production team. She said, “I feel like he either [spoiler] his [spoiler] or it was his [spoiler] on a black piece of paper."

Unfortunately, they didn't share exactly what was depicted. But, they did tease that they would share a grand reveal of the piece at a later date. Fans will just have to wait a few more weeks to find out what the house's resident Van Gogh painted. “I have kept every gift, piece of art, knickknack from this show entirely, from every single guy. That being said, I do have it,” Katie said. “So I think I might just wait for a reveal later, you know, build the suspense, and do a big reveal in a couple weeks. On the painting, it was [spoiler].”

Fans will also have to wait a bit to see how the rest of Katie's Bachelorette season plays out. On Monday night, ABC will air the Men Tell All special, which sees the eliminated contestants joining together to discuss the season. The Men Tell All special will air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.