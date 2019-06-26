‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Refuses to ‘Feel Shame’ Over Premarital Sex

Hannah Brown isn’t letting anyone tell her what she can or cannot do and she’s making that crystal clear to fans.

In a recent post shared to her Instagram, Brown shared with her fans how she refuses “to feel shame” regarding those who have disliked her decision making and choice to be open about her sexuality on the reality series.

“I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments. I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it’s hard,” she wrote. “The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive…it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God…we just happen to do it on national television.”

“I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments— he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies,” she continued. ‘”You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy…’”

She added how it was “upsetting to get messages from Christians” telling her she gives those of the faith a “bad name.”

“I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times…but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name. I’m an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory,” she wrote, concluding her message with one of love and gratitude to fans and watchers of the show.

While she may be receiving a lot of hate from internet trolls, she is feeling the love from the former Bachelor she was chasing after not long ago: Colton Underwood.

“Keep being you,” he responded to her post. “You are an amazing example to every Christian by being bold and conquering your fears, being honest, and standing up for yourself. Rooting for your happiness!”

Coming up on The Bachelorette, fans were teased on the fact that Luke Parker — known as Luke P. — may have been sent home over his comment about sex towards Brown.

“I have had sex, and guess what, Jesus still loves me!” Brown said to Parker.

That famous comment came after Parker questioned her on whether she had slept with one or multiple of the men competing for her heart.

“So let’s talk about sex and how the marriage bed should be kept pure,” Parker said to Brown on a teaser for an upcoming episode, adding that he would like to be sent home if she “had sex with one or multiple of these guys.”

In an interview with ET, Brown had a response to that moment when she was presented with what felt like an ultimatum.

“My faith, that is a big huge part of me, and a lot of times, people get Christianity and religion messed because your faith should be something personal and a relationship and it’s not to judge others,” she said.

Parker — who on the first episode of the popular reality show, made it clear where he stands with faith — seemingly has a slightly different view on religion than Brown.

“I had an encounter with God,” Parker said during the first episode. “I was in the show and God was speaking to me. I realized that I wasn’t the man that I wanted to be. And I’ve been working on being the husband that I want to be for my future wife.”

Parker has vowed to remain celibate until marriage.

“And let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I’d be wanting to go home,” Parker said to Brown during their time together.

She exclaimed in shock, responding with, “Oh my God, I cannot believe you just said that. I’m so mad. I don’t owe you anything … and, guess what? A man does not control anything I do.”

After she sends him off in a car, she throws him the middle finger as well.

“Regardless of anything that I’ve done … well people might think, ‘Oh, that deserves a scarlet letter.’ That’s not how it works. I can do whatever — I sin daily and Jesus still loves me. It’s all washed and if the Lord doesn’t judge me and it’s all forgiven, then no other man, woman … can judge me,” Brown continued during her interview with the outlet.

“It’s not to judge others,” she added specifying that there’s a difference and distinction between religion and a personal relationship with Jesus.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.