‘The Bachelorette’: Gigi Hadid Fans Are Speaking out Online About Tyler Cameron

Gigi Hadid has been caught in the middle of the latest Bachelorette drama, and her fans have a lot to say about it. The supermodel made headlines after she went on a date with Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on the latest season of the ABC dating show, two days after he spent the night at Hannah Brown’s house.

The season ended last week with the reveal that Hannah Brown had rejected Cameron and accepted Jed Wyatt’s proposal in Greece. A few weeks later, the news of Wyatt being in a relationship until the day production started on the Bachelorette broke and led to the end of their engagement.

Near the end of the After the Final Rose special, Brown and Cameron reunited and she boldly asked him out for a drink so they could figure out the future of their relationship. Days later, photos surfaced of the pair saying goodbye after spending the night together at her house, with many fans hoping that meant their relationship was headed toward reconciliation.

Those hopes seemed to evaporate two days later however, when Cameron was photographed with Hadid in New York after they were spotted having dinner together.

Fans of the model have taken to Twitter to comment on her love life, and also come to her defense as some Bachelor fans have come after the model for standing in the middle of Cameron and Brown’s relationship.

things gigi hadid has done this week: gone on a date with tyler c (and was dating zayn malik less than a year ago) things i’ve done this week: cry at work — emily honeywell (@emily_honeywell) August 5, 2019

this is what hannah probably feels like after making tyler her second choice and now seeing he went on a date with gigi hadid pic.twitter.com/nOcJGXDrTI — kimberly ✰ (@kimberlyxcaffi) August 5, 2019

I really don’t think Tyler gives a DAMN if he’s not considered for the bachelor anymore. He’s hanging with Gigi Hadid ffs. If anything, the show needs HIM… not the other way around. — • (@pinkpoolwater) August 7, 2019

While Hadid has not commented on her relationship with Cameron, Brown commented on Cameron seeing the model, saying she is focusing on herself after the events of the season.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” Brown told Us Weekly at the Television Critics’ Associated press tour on Monday. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

“I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open,” she also told Entertainment Tonight. She also called her date with Cameron a “great time.”

The two models going on the date also reportedly damaged the possibility of Cameron becoming the next Bachelor, with TMZ reporting he is currently in third place for the spot, behind Mike Johnson and Peter Webber.