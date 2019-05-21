‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Think These Guys Look Like ‘Shrek’ Characters

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is officially in play and fans are already picking their favorites and least favorites — and then there’s the comparisons.

According to some fans, John Paul Jones looks like Prince Charming from Shrek 2, while Joe looks like the human form of Shrek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

some of y’all bout ta be real mad at me. but it must be said#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cIQqUD7z3u — Kaylee Moore (@kayleemooreee) May 14, 2019

But those aren’t the only two who are being compared to fictional characters. A few fans have said that Tyler G. looks like Lord Farquaad from Shrek as well.

you forgot this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZtxqGXkm2 — gabby del pico (@gabbydelpico) May 15, 2019

This season is already off to a great start.

The other Tyler caught the attention of many or either are in his favor or not after he showed off his dance moves to win over Hannah Brown.

“I’m not your average contractor,” the 26-year-old said who’s from Jupiter, Florida. “I love to dance, I was like two classes away from being a dance minor at Wake Forest.”

“It just puts you out there and you’re vulnerable and it’s just what I love to do,” he continued.

He even said his moves are pretty much the steps of Kevin Bacon.

“Me and Kevin Bacon are like offspring when it comes to dancing,” he added.

Tyler feels confident he’ll get the first dance with Brown once he gets more time with her.

“I am so stoked Hannah B’s gonna be The Bachelorette,” he admitted. “You know, I just think she’s drop dead gorgeous. I think us both being outgoing and expressive with ourselves that will really allow us to connect.”

“I’m definitely gonna get the first dance with her, so I’m looking forward to that,” he continued.

Tyler will have to make sure to win her over fast because Luke already got the first impression rose and he was one of Brown’s first kisses. When you look at Brown and Luke together, you can already tell she’s gushing over him, although fans seem to feel otherwise about him.

The season premiere last Monday got off to a heated start not only because there were so many good looking men, but one of them was not so much a bachelor — he had a girlfriend and got caught.

Brown pulled Scott A. aside to discuss the situation after she was told by Demi and Katy from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, in an effort to help their gal pal out.

Once Scott admitted he had been talking to a girl, Brown was quick to kick him out.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.