‘The Bachelorette’: See Who Becca Eliminated After Her Intense First Dates

It looks like Alex, Rickey and Trent won’t be finding love with The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

The contestants in the ABC reality dating show were sent home during Monday’s episode after Becca took the men on both the first group and one-on-one dates of the season.

During the first group date, the guys got all dressed up in designer tuxedos, only to get down and dirty in an muddy obstacle course designed to replicate all the stages of a relationship, facilitated by Becca, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her fiance Bryan Abasolo.

Lincoln dominated the competition, and snagged a kiss from Becca, but drew ire from his fellow roommates by flaunting his winner’s token — a photo with Becca. After Connor launched the framed photo into the pool in a fit of jealousy, Lincoln retaliated by telling Becca what went down.

“I feel threatened physically…he has no respect for you,” Lincoln told the Minnesota native, who said she was “disappointed” with what Connor had done. In the end, Jean Blanc got the first group date rose after impressing Becca with his constant smile.

Meanwhile, suitor Blake snagged the first solo date with Becca, during which they demolished things that were connected to the Bachelorette’s heartbreaking breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr., with the help of Lil Jon, who DJ’d as they destroyed everything from TVs playing Becca’s proposal to the couch on which he broke the bad news to her.

“It just feels therapeutic, it’s fun,” Becca said of the unconventional date idea. “My faith in this entire thing has been restored.”

Needless to say, Blake also got a rose/kiss combo. “I believe this is the beginning of our love story,” he told the cameras. “I really do.”

The final group date of the episode pit two teams of the suitors against one another during a trampoline dodgeball competition for Becca’s heart. Wills ended up earning the group date rose after dominating alongside his team, despite Leo’s best efforts.

“I’ve ever considered myself a frontrunner or even close to the top since I’ve been here, but tonight for the first time I feel close to the top,” Wills said prior to receiving the honor.

But Becca’s dodgeball high was somewhat sullied at the after party, when Colton admitted that prior to his time on the show, he had spent time romantically with her friend from The Bachelor, Tia Booth.

Claiming that the “spark” between him and Tia never turned into a full flame, Becca ended up keeping Colton around for the time being, but decided to send home three men who didn’t appear to make much of an impression based on their screen time, or lack thereof.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC