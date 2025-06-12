‘The Bachelor’ Star Secretly Weds His Final Rose Recipient

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are officially married!

The couple, who met and got engaged on Season 27 of The Bachelor in 2023, exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Texas on Friday, May 23, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The happy couple confirmed their nuptials in a joint Instagram post Wednesday featuring a gallery of images from their wedding day, Biggar writing, “Who said Bachelor couples never work out?” They also shared their wedding video, which chronicled their journey beginning on Bachelor Nation to walking down the aisle and exchanging vows, an emotional Shallcross saying in part, “Kate, from the moment you stepped out of the limo and I looked into your eyes — those beautiful and unforgettable eyes — I knew something was different. There was a spark. A calming sense that my life was about to change. And it did.”

Opening up about their romantic nuptials on the June 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Biggar said she and Shallcross “just did like a cute little chapel celebration with our closest loved ones.” Among those in attendance were Shallcross’ parents and two younger sisters, as well as Biggar’s mom, brother and aunt. Shallcross said the ceremony was “very intimate. Very private.”

Although the couple had initially been planning for a larger ceremony, Biggar said she “just took a step back, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if we need this.’ The whole point of a wedding is just staying true to the love and the connection of both of us, and I felt like I was honing in too much on little details.”

The couple instead opted for a smaller ceremony at a chapel near Austin, trading roses for wedding rings two years after they first found love on the ABC reality show. After first being introduced to Bachelor Nation fans when he appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s Season 19 of The Bachelorette in 2022, Shallcross was announced as the lead for Season 27 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2023. Throughout his seasons, viewers watched as his and Biggar’s romance blossomed, ultimately leading to Biggar accepting Shallcross’ final rose and proposal in Thailand in the March 2023 finale.

Now married, the couple is looking forward to their honeymoon. According to the newlyweds, they are planning to travel to Italy in March 2026, Shallcross telling fans, “What we’re excited about is planning our honeymoon. Because that’s just us, celebrating that high of our wedding.”