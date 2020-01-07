‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Premiere: Hannah Ann Earns First Impression Rose From Peter Weber

Peter Weber has taken flight to find new love on Season 24 of The Bachelor, and one girl in particular during the series’ three-hour premiere seemingly caught his attention. Although former Bachelorette Hannah Brown made a quick comeback as she shocked the girls and Weber when she popped out of the limo, it wasn’t Brown who earned the first impression rose. Instead, a new Hannah is stepping in.

Knoxville, Tennessee, native Hannah Ann has her eyes on the prize — and ultimately won the first impression rose, securing her spot through round one of the romantic competition. However, she didn’t do it without stepping on a few toes first.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just wanna let you know how much I appreciate this boldness,” Weber started to tell Hannah Ann after he pulled her away from the other girls to give her the first impression rose. “And you touched me with the painting from your dad and how close you are with your family ’cause that, to me truly, means so much. I’m really looking forward to getting to know you more, you know, getting to know your heart, and I definitely will say I think there’s room for two Hannahs.”

That’s when the 23-year-old chimed in and responded with, “Oh good, good!”

“So with that being said, Miss Hannah Ann, will you accept this rose?” the pilot asked her as he handed her the rose.

“Yes, always,” the model said before she took the rose from him. In the middle of her acceptance, he chimed in with, “I wanted you to know how I felt, and take this, I’m just very excited,” and followed that up with a kiss.

Hannah Ann then expressed her emotions behind closed doors in her confessional saying, “I cannot believe I got the first impression rose. I knew when I met him there was an instant connection, and just looking at his eyes I knew what I felt in my heart, and then actually seeing it confirmed just means the absolute world to me.”

While Hannah Ann is thrilled, the rest of the house isn’t. Not only at the fact that each contestant vying for Weber’s heart didn’t get the first rose, but that Hannah Ann stole him away from other women three different times. Shiann, 27, was one of the girls from whom Hannah Ann stole Weber — and was also the only one who stepped in to say something to her. While Hannah Ann responded sweetly to Shiann, she appeared to be unfazed that the other women in the house weren’t too happy with her motive.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.