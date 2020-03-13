‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Announce Split 2 Days After Dramatic Season Finale

In one of the quickest turnarounds ever in Bachelor Nation history, Peter Weber revealed Thursday night that he and Madison Prewett have decided to go their separate ways. The 28-year-old pilot spoke out on Instagram just two days after his season of The Bachelor‘s finale, which included him ending his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, reuniting with Madison — his runner-up — and fighting with his mom, Barbara, onstage.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” Peter wrote. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.” He continued, calling Hannah Ann’s behavior during the finale an “example for women everywhere,” writing: You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish,” he concluded. The post featured a solo, brooding shot of him posing in front of a fence with his hands clasped in front of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:15pm PDT

Madison also shared the news via an Instagram announcement. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. [Peter Weber] you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan,” she wrote.

As could be expected, Barb broke her silence within minutes, posting a photo of herself and two of her friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” She captioned the post, “Love you guys,” with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra (@sweetnums) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:12pm PDT

Barb made headlines Tuesday night during The Bachelor‘s season finale, outright declaring that Peter and Madison’s romance was “not going to work.” A huge supporter of Hannah Ann, Barb made it clear that she thought Madison and Peter had different core values when it came to religion, sexuality and more.

She also interjected that Madison made a poor impression on the Weber family during their meeting in Australia, saying that Madison delayed the meeting for three hours, then only greeted them upon Peter’s request — with no apology. She also recalled that Madison said she wasn’t in love with Peter and that she wouldn’t accept a proposal. Madison didn’t deny Barb’s claims, and said she “can’t change the past.”

But Barb doubled down and said that her son was “going to have to fail to succeed… Everyone that knows him, knows it’s not going to work.”

Peter asked his parents to give Madison a chance. “This is someone that I love and I fell in love with… do we have differences? Yeah… but it’s something I’m willing to take in stride with her, and I hope you guys can understand that,” he said. “I’m telling you that I love Madison, and that should be enough,” he pleaded. “Please!”