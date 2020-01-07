‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber Makes Surprising Invitation to Hannah Brown in Season Premiere

At the very end of the marathon three-hour The Bachelor season premiere, Peter Weber made it clear that he still has some leftover feelings for Hannah Brown. Throughout the episode, Hannah was inescapable, much to the chagrin of the 30 new women competing for the airline pilot’s heart. During the tearful final scene, Peter even made a surprising invitation to Hannah.

In the last hour of Monday’s episode, Hannah accepted Peter’s invitation to lead the second group date. The introduction included plenty of references to the infamous Bachelorette night in a windmill, during which Peter and Hannah had sex four times. Afterwards, the contestants could not stop talking about Hannah’s surprising presence on the show.

While the contestants had their conversations about the unique situation, Hannah and Peter had a private talk. Peter found Hannah in tears, because she began second guessing herself over the decision she made not to pick Peter at the end of her Bachelorette season. Peter understood bringing her back for guest spots was “weird” and tried to comfort her.

“I’m really happy for you, but it’s… it’s just a lot,” Hannah told Peter.

She later told Peter it felt “terrible” when she came back to the mansion on the first night.

“Honestly, I had no idea what you were gonna say,” Peter said. “A little bit of me was kind of hoping that you weren’t just dropping something off but that you were coming in… but I didn’t need that. and I appreciate you bringing the wings back. You didn’t have to do that. I gave those to you and no matter what, you’re always going to mean so much to me. No matter what.”

This did not make Hannah feel much better. She even admitted, ” I didn’t know what the f- I was doing” during The Bachelorette finale.

“I really f- up,” she repeated, cupping her head in her hands as she cried. “I don’t know Peter. I question what I should have done. I question a lot.”

Peter leaned over again and tried to help her. He then made a surprising decision. He asked her if it ever crossed her mind to pick him at the end. Hannah said there was still something between them, and Peter explained the confusion he felt while watching the finale. There were too many mixed emotions flying, leading Peter to wonder what he was doing at all.

“What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of that house?” Peter stammered, surprisingly inviting her back.

Hannah could not make up her mind, giving Peter a chance to ask if she regretted sending him home during The Bachelorette.

“Yeah Peter, I question it all the time,” Hannah replied.

Peter admitted he was shocked when Hannah eliminated him. But then Hannah revealed that she always saw herself picking either him or Jed Wyatt. Peter later said he told his family he would be “100 percent on board” if Hannah wanted to try again.

Hannah told Peter she thought he wanted to be the next Bachelor instead of being with her because he did not speak up.

Peter admitted he was completely confused, while Hannah admitted there was still something there.

“I can’t help how my heart feels,” Peter told the camera. “I just look at her and I don’t want to stop looking at her and I want to just kiss her and just… have all this work out. And it didn’t and I know it didn’t. And I feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work out for them as well… and… I don’t know.”

Viewers will have to wait until next week to see if Hannah stays around.

The Bachelor airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Mondays.

Photo credit: ABC/EricMcCandless