Krystal Lashes out, Calls Arie a ‘Liar’ During Temper Tantrum on ‘The Bachelor’

The bowling group date on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor was strike one, two AND three for contestant Krystal, who totally lost it on Arie Luyendyk Jr., calling him a “liar” and refusing to go on a group date.

The season’s stand-out villain appears to take a friendly group bowling date a little too seriously when Arie places a casual bet that the winning team would get to attend a cocktail party with him while the losers sit back in the hotel. After the race car driver changes his mind, however, inviting both teams to attend, Krystal explodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On the bus on the way home, Krystal like literally lost her mind,” Ashley tells the cameras.

Maquel, who returned this week after the death of her grandfather, continues, “She was repeating that he’s a liar and that she’s never going to trust him again and saying really hurtful, disrespectful things.”

Talking to a producer in the next room, Krystal lays out her complaint.

“The other team didn’t win, he took back his word, he said the losing team was coming,” she says. “He didn’t consult us, he didn’t take us into consideration, he told us what to do. I’m looking for a partnership. I’m looking for someone who I trust.”

The other women thought the fitness coach was being way too dramatic for the situation.

“I’m definitely shocked with how Krystal is choosing to handle this situation,” Lauren B. says in a confessional. “I think calling him a liar because he decided to change his mind is extremely offensive and I think that she needs to go home.”

As a sign of protest, Krystal decides not to attend the after party, telling the other women to tell Arie she felt “disrespected.”

When they do, Arie seems shocked. “It’s unfortunate that she was that upset about it,” he says. “Man, well, that’s awkward.”

But then he decides to check on her up in her room, much to the other women’s exasperation.

“I don’t want to disrespect you by going up there, but if she has strong feelings, I feel like I should address it,” he says. “Because if she’s thinking that I’m a liar, that I’m deceitful, I’m just trying to have fun and bowl.”

When he confronts her up in her room, the Bachelor comes down only a little hard on her, telling her to stay in the room while he goes down to the other women.

“This is exactly what couples can’t do run away from their problems,” he tells her. “Also, it makes me pull back.”

“Just last week, I had some really strong feelings for her,” he tells the camera after leaving her. “Now that things have deteriorated, I’m really questioning everything.”

Krystal does eventually descend from her room to join the cocktail party, but after being attacked by the other women for her crazy behavior, retreats without seeing Arie.

Will this be enough for Arie to send Krystal packing? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC