'The Bachelor': Here's Why Kit Left

✖

On the most recent episode of The Bachelor, Matt James was tasked with sending several girls home prior to the hometown dates portion of the show. However, contestant Kit Keenan took matters into her own hands when she told the lead that she would be leaving the series. But, why exactly did Keenan depart the series so far into the journey?

During the Feb. 15 episode, Keenan told James that she could see herself falling in love with him during the group date, per Elite Daily. After sharing her feelings for him, James ultimately handed a rose to another individual in the group date, Rachael Kirkconnell, which left Keenan confused over whether the Bachelor felt that same way about her. She even told the camera, "I don't know how much longer I can go through this." Following their group date, the 21-year-old appeared at James' suite in order to have a heart-to-heart conversation with him about their future.

"After our 1-on-1, I said I could see myself falling in love with you, and I never thought I could let my guard down as much as I have with you," Keenan told James when she surprised him at his suite. "I thought I would have the clarity I needed going into hometowns, but hometowns isn't a figure-it-out situation." She added, "You deserve someone who is 100% sure of you getting down on one knee tomorrow, and that's not me." While James said that he was proud of her for sharing her feelings, he did say that he wanted her to remain in the competition. Even though she noted that his words made her departure "ever harder for me," Keenan was steadfast in her decision to leave, telling the lead that it was the best situation for both of them.

As she was leaving James' suite, Keenan told the camera that she had conflicting feelings about the situation, as she said that she could very well have been making the wrong decision about her future. The contestant said, "This is not just breaking up with someone it’s breaking up with someone who could be your entire future. So I'm scared that I’m making the wrong decision." Keenan, the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, made a splash when she initially appeared on The Bachelor's Jan. 4 premiere. Instead of stepping out of a limo, as the contestants typically do on night one, she emerged onto the scene via a Bentley. Of course, she also donned an incredibly chic outfit (a $795 dress aptly named "The Kitty") from her mother's fashion line.