Colton Underwood ‘Snapped’ Before That Dramatic Fence Jump on ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood reportedly “snapped” before that dramatic fence jump on the most recent episode of The Bachelor.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Bachelor host Chris Harrison recalled the big moment and said, “He just kind of broke and snapped and he was done. I don’t think I realized the severity of it until I was trying to walk after him.”

Harrison explained that when Underwood jumped the fence and took off, he and the Bachelor camera crew went after Underwood, but they were just not fast enough.

“Why is that such such a big deal? I can run. I’m a human being, I can run,” Harrison joked, then going on to say, “I usually don’t have to chase after anybody … but that’s kind of the severity of where we were that night. We were in the middle of nowhere — farm houses, country roads. We didn’t know where Colton was, and I thought I heard some dogs down the street, and so I just took off. I didn’t even really think about it.”

Regarding the night in question, Harrison said that Cassie Randolph breaking up with Underwood, and the bachelor’s subsequent flee was “kind of the raw, real emotions — and it’s not pretty.”

“It’s not pretty on my part, it’s not pretty on the producers’ part or Colton’s, and I think you’re gonna see it, warts and all,” he said. “It’s really emotional on all of our parts. A lot of tears were shed and a lot of things were said that may not be suitable for ABC, but we all kind of aired our grievances and let it all out.”

When asked if the moment got to him, Harrison replied, “Yeah, I was emotional. I won’t say if I cried or not, you’ll have to see. The night was emotional.”

Once Harrison was able to catch up to Underwood, he says he pleaded with the ex-footballer to explain what he was thinking by running away.

“I told him, ‘What are you, Liam Neeson? You’re gonna go to the Embassy?’ He said, ‘Well, I grabbed my wallet.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t have a phone, you don’t have a passport, where are you going?’ But he was just done, and I think that was the whole point,” he shared. “He finally thought he figured this whole thing out and figured out that he loves Cassie and this is it, and then Cassie realized his greatest fear and crushed him.”

The Bachelor: Women Tell All reunion special airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and the two-part finale of The Bachelor Season 23 airs Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.