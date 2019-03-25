‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Spotted at Hockey Game With ‘Future Mrs.’ Jersey

After officially confirming their relationship during the season finale of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have been sharing their feelings for each other all over social media and in public, with the couple most recently stepping out in coordinating jerseys to attend a hockey game over the weekend.

The couple visited T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas to watch the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, with the reality stars having been gifted their own personalized apparel. Underwood’s jersey had his last name on the back with the number, 23, while Randolph’s jersey was emblazoned with the number one.

“Future Mrs.,” the jersey read, with Underwood using the phrase as the caption of an Instagram photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other.

Randolph also shared her own photo from the game, posting a shot of the couple goofing off with the Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance the Gila monster.

“I loved this weekend,” she wrote.

“Colton doesn’t look like he’s doing a good job protecting you,” Randolph’s brother Landon jokingly commented.

“Dude. I tried,” Underwood responded, with Randolph writing, “The effort was there though promise.”

Underwood and Randolph are not engaged, but the former NFL player told PEOPLE after The Bachelor’s finale that he sees the couple heading towards the altar one day.

“I know there’s a certain format that comes along with being The Bachelor,” Underwood explained of not proposing during his season finale. “But this was about the rest of my life. And I couldn’t risk giving Cassie up.”

“She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet,” the 27-year-old added. “But she will, one day.”

“We definitely talk about our future engagement,” Randolph said. “We’re both excited to get to that point.”

Since filming ended, Underwood has moved from Denver to Los Angeles to be closer to his girlfriend, and the two have discussed moving in together eventually.

“Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married,” Underwood shared. “As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously.”

For now, they’re both excited about no longer having to hide their relationship, which they did for four months after filming the show.

“We’re so excited to be out in public and not have to hide anymore,” Underwood said. “I’m so in love, and I’m ready for everyone to know it.”

Randolph noted, “We can finally be outwardly happy, and not have to keep this big secret.”

