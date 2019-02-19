‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Chooses Top 4 Women for Hometown Dates

The Bachelor is down to four women as Colton Underwood prepares to meet their families on the hometown dates.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC dating reality show, Colton decided to bring Tayshia, Caelynn, Cassie and Hannah G. with him to the next level of their relationship, but it wasn’t an easy decision—and one presumably leading up to the infamous fence hop.

Tayshia and Colton have had a clear connection since early on, which they solidified in Monday’s episode during a one-on-one date, where she was given a rose after spending the day with Colton and his dog Sniper in his hometown of Denver, Colorado.

After Katie, Demi and Sydney hinted last week that some of the remaining women weren’t there for the “right reasons,” Tayshia was happy to clear up what was going on behind the scenes, telling Colton that Cassie and Caelynn had been talking behind his back about being the next Bachelorette and their next move after they were done filming.

The news clearly disturbed Colton, who brought up the accusation on his next one-on-one date with Caelynn. The former Miss USA contestant, who opened up to Colton about being sexually assaulted earlier in the season, denied ever saying those things, calling Tayshia “fake and nasty” for spreading what she called lies.

While it’s not quite clear the reality of what went down when the cameras weren’t on, Colton clearly trusted Caelynn’s explanation, awarding her with a rose and even confessing he was “falling in love” with her.

Caelynn’s pageant rival, Hannah B., wasn’t so lucky on her one-on-one date, being sent home by the Bachelor after meeting his mom and dad, admitting he just “wasn’t there” yet with the woman who claimed to be falling in love with him.

On the final date before hometowns, Cassie, Hannah G., Heather and Kirpa headed out into the wilderness for what was supposed to be a peaceful group outing, but quickly devolved into drama between Cassie and Kirpa over “rumors” that the frontrunner wasn’t there for the right reasons.

Heather, who got her first ever kiss from Colton earlier this season, decided to send herself home during the date, saying she just hadn’t been feeling connected enough with him to take the big step of letting him meet her parents.

“It’s not just a casual, ‘Hey this is my family,’” she explained. “This is a guy I see a future with.”

Cassie also reassured Colton that the things being said about her were a lie, telling Kirpa off for spreading things she admittedly didn’t witness firsthand to Colton.

All the drama clearly left Colton feeling confused about who he would bring to hometowns, but he made sure to award Hannah G. a hometown rose before leaving Kirpa and Cassie to swing in the wind a little about their group date spat.

In the end, Colton went with his gut and gave Cassie a rose after Caelynn stopped by for an impromptu meeting to reassure him that her friend was there for the right reasons, sending Kirpa home after all the drama.

That means Cassie, Hannah G., Caelynn and Tayshia will be heading to hometown dates next week, showing Colton where they come from and introducing them to their family. We can’t wait to see what happens there!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC