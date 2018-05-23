‘The Bachelor’ Alum Erica Rose Reveals She’s Expecting a Girl

Bachelor Nation is thinking pink, with Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders revealing the gender of their first child.

After announcing in March that they are expecting baby number one together, The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders have revealed that they are decorating a nursery for a baby girl.

Rose, who first competed on Prince Lorenzo Borghese’s season of The Bachelor in 2006 and shares daughter Holland, 1, from a previous relationship, told E! News that gender reveal came as a surprise “because I felt different this pregnancy, I was thinking it was a boy.”

“Then I realized she and Holland will be best friends like a lot of sisters are who are close in age, so I’m really excited for them. It will be cool to see how similar or different that they are,” she said. “Our family just feels more complete with her upcoming arrival. She’s coming in August and Holland turns 2 in September.”

The couple first announced the pregnancy in March, telling E! News, “We are so excited to be expanding our family! I know that Holland will love being a big sister and having a new best friend for life. I love being a mom and making babies lol! Charles has shown that he will be a great dad by the way he treats Holland.”

The couple celebrated the news by posting a photo to Instagram showcasing Rose’s growing baby bump.

Rose, who also appeared on two seasons of Bachelor Pad in 2011 and 2012, and Sanders tied the knot in December of last year during an intimate ceremony in Houston, Texas. Former Bachelor contestants helped the couple ring in the big day, including Prince Lorenzo, Vienna Girardi, Renee Simlak, and AshLee Frazier Williams.

The wedding came three months after Sanders had asked Rose to marry him during a romantic proposal at Holland’s birthday party.

“We got engaged today at the zoo at my daughters first birthday! Charles proposed in front of all our friends and family asked Holland’s permission. He didn’t want to take attention away from Holland but wanted all of our family and friends to be there so he took me outside and did it, and then we came back in and did her birthday cake and put a baby diamond ring on there for her,” Rose said at the time.

“He is so amazing with Holland and it meant so much to me that he asked her permission to marry me too and presented her with her own tiny diamond ring,” she added.