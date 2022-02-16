Terry Bradshaw Gives Interesting Update on ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

The Bradshaw Bunch, a reality series about legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his family, just finished its second season. The series, which airs on E!, takes a look at Bradshaw in a different light as most fans know him from the football field or being a wild character on the NFL pregame show Fox NFL Sunday. But will there be a Season 3 of The Bradshaw Bunch? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Bradshaw who said the third season is in the works, but there are some challenges.

“We are in the middle of negotiations, but the problem is right now, they came to us late and my schedule is already filled up. I can’t film in February, March or April. So there’s a problem,” Bradshaw exclusively told PopCulture. “You drag your feet, snooze you lose, you know. The kids want to do it, but I don’t know, like I said, we’re in negotiations, but I don’t know how it’s going to work. I don’t see it. I don’t see how it’s going to work for a third season.”

The Bradshaw Bunch premiered in September 2020. The show was greenlit in January of that year and takes a look at the lives of Bradshaw, his wife Tammy, three daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and the grandkids. “I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” Bradshaw said in the press release. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin…I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E! said in the same release. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before.”

Bradshaw played in the Pittsburgh Steelers for 14 seasons (1970-1983). During his time with the Steelers, Bradshaw won four Super Bowls, was named Super Bowl MVP twice and won the NFL MVP award in 1978.