Is Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Marriage Over?

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage could be headed for divorce. According to an insider close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, she may be looking to move on from her husband of almost 18 years.

“The marriage may be over,” a source close to the 45-year-old mother of four said, according to Us Weekly.

One incident that could have possibly made Teresa realize that she wanted to call it quits with Joe is when her mother, Antonia, passed away back in March. While Teresa serving an 11-month jail stay, which she completed in December of 2015, her mother was hugely supportive and was “coming over every day.”

After Antonia passed, “Teresa’s still standing,” the source says. “She’s learned she doesn’t need Joe.”

Currently, Joe is in jail serving a 41-month sentence at the Fort Dix Correctional Institution for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. Since he has been behind bars, Teresa has only made the 90-mile trek from their six-bedroom Montville Township, New Jersey home a handful of times.

The Standing Strong author has reportedly been telling her friends that “she’s loving her independence.”

“She’s becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison,” the insider said.

Teresa also reportedly feels that Joe took some liberties of his own in the past. Joe has long been accused of having had extramarital affairs, and the two have adamantly refuted those rumors. However, Teresa may be thinking that there could be validity to the accusations.

“He’s always said this particular person was just a friend,” says the source, “but now Teresa thinks there’s more to the relationship.”

In fact, there have also been allegations that Teresa has cheated on Joe. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation at this time.

As for Teresa and Joe’s daughters, Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7, they have reportedly settled into life without their father being present.

“Teresa keeps them busy so they’re distracted,” the insider said. “They have adjusted to life without Dad in the house.”