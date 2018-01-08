Teresa Giudice Not Divorcing Husband Joe, Attorney Says

Teresa Giudice is not planning on divorcing her husband Joe Giudice, her attorney says, despite the eyebrow-raising Instagram she posted Saturday.

“I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Us Weekly in response to the Real Housewives of New Jersey divorce rumors. “Why can’t people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, he told PEOPLE that the media needs to stop “perpetuating horrible rumors” about the Giudices, and that they “can’t wait to be together again.” Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

“It’s extremely sad that there are actually people out there and semi-reputable media outlets who seem to take pleasure in perpetuating horrible rumors and fake news stories about this family,” he said. “Haven’t they been through enough? Haven’t the children suffered enough? People need to let this family live their lives. Enough is enough. No one is cheating, no one is getting divorced. The truth is they can’t wait to be together again.”