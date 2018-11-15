Teresa Giudice Having ‘Really Hard Time’ With Joe’s Deportation as She Faces Her Father’s Hospitalization Alone

Teresa Giudice is struggling in the aftermath of husband Joe Giudice’s deportation news and her father’s recent hospitalization.

According to an inside source who spoke to Us Weekly, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, is “having “a really hard time” following a series of devastating events in her life, including news that her husband would be deported back to Italy and her father, Giacinto Gorga, being hospitalized in the cardiac arrest unit.

“Teresa is having a really hard time. Her dad is not doing well at all. She’s really missing Joe right now and having him to lean on,” the source said. “Teresa has been dealing with a lot emotionally between being away from Joe, the court orders and now her dad being sick and in the hospital.”

On Oct. 10, an immigration court ruled that Joe would be deported back to his native Italy where he emigrated from as a child, upon his release to prison, where he is currently serving a 41-month sentence after being convicted in 2014 on multiple counts of fraud-related charges.

“Teresa is hoping after all this hardship, it brings her and Joe closer. She wants to work on their relationship and she’s praying he can stay here and not go to Italy. She is closer to Joe than ever before now and they are really leaning on each other during this hard time,” the source continued, adding that Guidice “has always been family oriented.”

“Teresa is leaning on her brother [Joe Gorga] heavily right now while her dad is in the hospital and plans on spending as much time with her dad as she can,” the source said.

In an attempt to avoid deportation, Joe reportedly filed a last-minute appeal to dispute his order to leave the country, with records for the Executive Office for Immigration showing “that its appellate component, the Board of Immigration Appeals, received an appeal [Friday] Nov. 9, 2018, pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s Oct. 10, 2018, removal order.”

Guidice had previously stated that she and her husband would fight the ruling, which she had claimed was the court “making an example” out of their family.

Along with her husband’s looming deportation, the Bravo star was recently rocked with another family crisis when her father was admitted to a local hospital’s cardiac arrest unit on Oct. 26, just two weeks after her husband’s deportation order. Although he remains in the hospital, a source claimed that he is expected to make a full recovery after he “got pneumonia and got a hematoma.”