Teresa Giudice Says She’s ‘Angry’ Over Husband Joe’s Looming Deportation to Italy

Teresa Giudice is speaking out, and saying that she is “angry” over her husband Joe Giudice’s looming deportation to Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sat down with Michael Strahan on GMA and shared how she has been feeling lately in the wake of the news.

“It’s very difficult. We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs and being angry,” Giudice admitted. “You know, [it’s] heartbreaking. Very sad. The girls are very upset. It’s hard for them.”

The couple have 4 daughters together — 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana — and Giudice says that the entire ordeal has been hardest on them because they can’t understand why its happening and they continue asking themselves “why is this happening to me?”

“[Joe’s] dad became an American Citizen before he was 18, and then his mom did it after he was 18 and then the laws changed. So I don’t know why they never made him an American Citizen,” Giudice added.

Joe was previously convicted of fraud and sent to serve 41 months in prison for the crime, but he was also ordered to leave the country following his release from prison. This came as quite a shock to the family, though a source close to the family previously said that they always knew it was a possibility.

“The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family’s mind, but now it’s a harsh reality,” the source stated. “As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won’t happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn’t win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question.”

“This news was a huge blow to Teresa and Joe,” a second source added. “They had spoken with their lawyers several times about the possibility of Joe being deported, but they didn’t truly believe that this day would ever come. For the most part, Teresa and Joe have been able to withstand the storm, but this time it looks as if they can’t get out of this.”

Joe is reportedly planning to appeal his deportation order, but there is no word on how long it may be before the appeal makes its way in front of a court.