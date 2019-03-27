Which ‘Temptation Island’ Couples Stayed Together, Which Strayed and Which Proposed?

As Temptation Island comes down to the final bonfire, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering one thing — which of the four couples left the island together, and which couldn’t stand the test of temptation?

In the final bonfires of the USA Network reboot’s first season, the couples were given the chance to confront one another for the first time since spending weeks apart in houses filled with sexy singles, some withstanding temptation and others throwing caution to the wind immediately.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the start, host Mark L. Walberg teased that of the three avenues at the end of the season — leave together, leave alone or leave with a former single — every single option would play out in some way.

Here’s how the couples ended their stay on Temptation Island:

John and Kady

From the start, Kady Krambeer and John Thurmond had evident problems in their relationship, with Kady constantly questioning her boyfriend of three years’ masculinity and John struggling to take the big leap towards proposing.

Kady embraced her time in the singles’ house right off the bat, connecting with Dr. Johnny Alexander on a mental and physical level that made John’s blood boil on the other side of the island and pushed him into the arms of Kathryn Golden.

With both feeling guilty and confused heading into their final bonfire together, it wasn’t clear what would be next for the country couple.

John and Kady (continued)

Going into the bonfire, John told the cameras, “I’ve seen Kady’s true colors come out. I’m ready to confront her as a man and being a good father and ask her why she decided to let a man get in her bed.”

Kady was feeling a little more guilty: “I love John so much. I know I have hurt him throughout this experience, and just having to face him face-to-face for the first time is gonna crush me.”

John was particularly upset about the comments she made questioning if he would be a good father, telling her tearfully, “I want a woman that’s gonna build me up, not tear me down.”

Kady then clapped back, “For me, I just can’t see myself having children with you. You make me not want to have kids.”

In the end, both decided they needed time to heal from what they learned on the island, leaving the island separately and ending things between the two of them. And while Kady and Johnny did try to pursue a romantic relationship off of Temptation Island, the distance was too much, and the two decided to be just friends.

Nicole and Karl

Heading into Temptation Island, Nicole Tutewohl and Karl Collins were determined to discover what in their relationship of almost three years kept them from wanting to pull the trigger on marriage.

While the two seemed solid heading in, Nicole soon found herself drawn emotionally and sexually to single Tyler Sabino, while Karl gave into temptation with the sultry Brittney Rose.

The final bonfire was met with mixed emotions on both sides, as Karl seemed interested in repairing things with his girlfriend, while she seemed less than sure they had a future together.

Nicole and Karl (continued)

Nicole admitted to the cameras right before seeing her boyfriend, “I just feel inside that I’m not supposed to be with Karl,” while Karl confessed that in spite of everything, “I still love her. I just need to know if she loves me, too.”

After Karl professed his renewed love for his girlfriend, the two decided to leave the island together and figure out their future at home, that is until Nicole was called out for seeming insincere and confessed she wanted to end their relationship right then.

“It’s hurtful, but know that I understand,” Karl told her. “If this is for the better, I want nothing more than for you to explore yourself and figure out what you need to figure out.”

Back home, Karl and Nicole continue to work on themselves separately, with Karl saying there was “no bad blood” between the two.

Shari and Javen

Temptation Island‘s high school sweethearts, Shari Ligons and Javen Butler, appeared to have the most issues as a couple coming into the extreme social experiment.

With Shari admittedly not trusting her boyfriend of eight years not to repeat old patterns of infidelity while with the singles on the island and the pair unable to stop bickering in their last moments together before being split up for filming, it seemed unclear if they would make it past day one together, let alone through the whole experience.

The couple defied the odds, however, bonding as friends with singles Kayla Essex and Justin Sturm without giving into temptation either physically or emotionally. But would their faithfulness translate into wanting to be together at the end of everything? Or had their new friendships opened their eyes to other possibilities?

Shari and Javen (continued)

Heading into the bonfire, Javen couldn’t wait to reaffirm his love for Shari, telling the cameras, “I can’t wait to see her, period. Javen, look this woman in the eyes and tell her how you feel from the heart. I’m gonna let her know from my soul.”

Shari, meanwhile, felt like a much stronger woman having spent time without him for the first time in her adult life, but admitted she was a little “confused” about where to go from there.

“I just want our lives to be different,” she explained to Javen, after saying she wanted to work on having “walls up” and being “closed off” as she was before.

Javen echoed her feelings of finding a more mature version of himself, saying he was thinking throughout, “I can’t wait to see this girl and give her all I have.”

With the couple’s mutual love fest, it’s no surprise that the couple decided to leave together, stronger than ever before.

“I definitely feel like I’ve grown a lot on my own, and I want us to both have our own lives,” she told a nervous Javen, before adding she meant within the scope of their own “better, stronger” relationship.

Javen ended the night the best way possible for the couple, dropping to one knee and proposing to Shari, who of course said yes! They’re now planning a wedding, which they wanted to happen as soon as possible.

Evan and Kaci

Having been together on and off for 10 years (exclusively for five) ahead of Temptation Island, Kaci Campbell and Evan Smith thought they were soulmates simply proving they were meant to be before deciding to get engaged.

All that went out the window almost immediately, however, when Evan found himself falling in love with single Morgan Lolar, sleeping with her and declaring her his new “girlfriend” all before he was able to call things off with his longtime girlfriend.

Kaci, meanwhile, spent most of her island experience in tears over the twisted turn of events, drawing strength (strictly platonic) from single Val Osipov as she steeled herself for what promised to be an explosive confrontation at her final bonfire with Evan.

Evan and Kaci (continued)

Heading into the bonfire, Evan said he “can’t imagine life without Morgan,” but didn’t want to hurt Kaci.

It was too late for Kaci, however, who was already devastated at his betrayal, but still hoped that the two could leave together with a “clean slate,” go home and “do this the right way.”

“He’s gonna know he hurt me, and he’s gonna know he’s throwing away something really special,” she told the cameras ahead of the bonfire.

In her first words to Evan, Kaci told him she was still in love with him, but that “it feels like you threw our whole life away for this random girl.”

“I’m committed to him,” she said when asked if she wanted to leave with Evan. “This is someone who is the love of my life, who I have a life with, and I want to go home and fix what we can fix.”

Evan, in turn, accused her of “backing him into a corner” for years about wanting him to commit, telling her, “You have given me so many ultimatums, so many timetables,” and calling his relationship with Morgan “lightning in a bottle.”

Despite Kaci begging him not to give up on their relationship and all they had been through, Evan told her he had fallen in love with Morgan and would be leaving with her: “No matter how much I love you, I opened my heart up to someone else.”

Storming off, Kaci called back to her now-ex, “Evan, this is wrong! This is wrong!” before breaking down in the limo that would take her off the island. “I’m losing my best friend in the whole world,” she sobbed. “I lost my home, my best friend. I don’t understand how he could do this to me!”

Six months later, Kaci was living the single life with new, dark hair and a brand new dog, revealing that the only apology Evan had given her since filming ended was a DM apologizing for how things have “shaken out.”

Evan and Morgan, however, proved their connection on the island was real, with Evan dropping to one knee for the woman he called the love of his life to propose.

