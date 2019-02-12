‘Temptation Island’ Single Hannah Rightmire Breaks Down Her Problem With ‘Clueless’ John Thurmond

Temptation Island single Hannah Rightmire isn’t one to keep quiet when made to feel lesser, so when she felt like John Thurmond wasn’t treating her or the other singles right, she had to speak up, she told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview.

John, who entered the island with girlfriend Kady Krambeer in order to test their relationship before taking the next step, got off to a tough start with Hannah, taking her on a date after being “blocked” from taking Katheryn Golden and letting her know right off the bat she was not his first choice.

It was this, plus the attitude John and Javen Butler had of their time on the island as simply resisting cheating on their significant others that Hannah said made her “really uncomfortable” from the start.

“It was a totally different experience than I had imagined it would be,” she explained to PopCulture. “I was actually very uncomfortable that some of those couples weren’t on board to date other people.”

“That made me uncomfortable being there, because I was so open to the experience,” she continued, adding she didn’t expect the couples to be so “serious” and a lot more “progressive.”

That was especially tough with John, she continued, who referred to the whole process as “cheating” throughout.

“I think that John in general was pretty clueless,” she told PopCulture. “He had about four emotions and he didn’t have a lot of empathy for a lot of girls in the house. When he just views us as pawns to his weird relationship games, it makes me feel really uncomfortable.”

She added of the singles, “We’re not just dumb mindless bimbos trying to lure him away from his girlfriend … we’re not placeholders; we’re people.”

It’s this attitude that drives Hannah to confront John about his attitude in a clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of the USA reality show.

“That’s just definitely, naturally who I am; I can’t help it,” she told PopCulture of her tell-it-like-it-is attitude. “I always choose being authentic over being nice, and sometime that rubs people the wrong way, but I can’t help it.”

Signing up for Temptation Island after being recruited by a friend, Hannah wasn’t sure she would be comfortable going on dates with people who were already in a relationship, but changed her mind after ruminating on the fact that everyone involved in the show was aware of what would be happening from the start.

“It’s not like anything shady was going on,” she explained. But things changed when she got to the island.

“I felt like the guys really looked at us and wanted us to prove ourselves to them,” Hannah told PopCulture. “At the end of the day, that’s not the person I am and I would never do that.”

Although her romantic future on Temptation Island has yet to be seen, Hannah said she learned a lot about herself as a romantic partner and as a friend.

“It was a roller coaster to say the least,” she teased.

Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA