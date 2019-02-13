‘Temptation Island’: Evan Gets Intimate With Morgan, Leaving Girlfriend Kaci ‘Tortured’

Temptation Island is working its magic on Evan Smith, leaving his girlfriend Kaci Campbell questioning if their relationship can ever recover.

After last week’s bonfire tapes showed Evan passionately kissing single Morgan Lolar, declaring that he’s “in it” with her, Kaci was clearly shaken.

“It’s like torture. I’m literally being tortured,” she said, breaking down in tears. “I feel numb. All I just wanna do is love him in whatever capacity that is…I’m just hoping he doesn’t forget that in a few weeks.”

She continued, “I’m so in love with him, and I don’t know if he’s in love with me.”

Returning to the house full of male singles, she couldn’t even rally to get her flirt on, resigning herself to bed for a good cry.

“Back home with Evan, I could stay up all night, but this experience has taken the life out of me,” she confessed. “I’m just mentally and emotionally exhausted. My mind is in overdrive. This really is my life, it’s not just a game where I’m gonna go be single. My whole life could change, and it’s really scary.”

On Evan’s side of the island, things were getting even more intense between Evan and Morgan, who went on a romantic beach date full of plenty of touching.

“It’s weird wanting you,” Evan told her, continuing to the camera, “The chemistry between Morgan and I is to the point of scaring the s— out of me.”

“It definitely feels like Evan is my boyfriend,” Morgan agreed. “Everything’s great right now.”

The two admitted to being confused about their feelings for one another, but decided to take things to the next level with a late night rendezvous in Evan’s room that Morgan ducked out of at the last minute.

“I was gonna go upstairs with him, but I ended up going to sleep,” Morgan explained the next morning, saying she hoped Evan wouldn’t be upset with her after staying up.

Evan, meanwhile, claimed he wasn’t trying to take things to another level physically, adding that he would have been happy to sleep on his balcony if she had fallen asleep on his bed. But Morgan wasn’t sure she could stop things there, citing their “super crazy sexual attraction.”

In the end, the two decided to go to bed together, breaking one of the “ground rules” Evan set with his girlfriend from the start. Things were getting hot and heavy between the two near the end, and while it’s unclear what happened under the covers, it’s clear Kaci won’t be happy about it when she finds out.

