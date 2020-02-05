‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Star Rachel Beaver’s Sister Malorie Arrested for Domestic Assault

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver has even more drama to navigate after older sister Malorie was arrested for alleged domestic assault against their grandmother, having been accused of aggressively grabbing her arm while intoxicated. According to a Madisonville Police Department report obtained by The Sun, Malorie, 20, arrived home just before midnight Saturday, allegedly intoxicated, and “fell” against the door of the bathroom, which woke up 1-year-old daughter Emerson and caused her to cry.

Grandmother Janice Bollen then reportedly picked up Emerson to comfort her, but Malorie insisted on taking her daughter in her arms.

“Ms. Bollen reluctantly gave Ms. Beaver her child, as she was concerned about her falling,” the police report continues, adding Rachel began “being loud,” which “scared” Emerson and prompted her to want to sit with Bollen, “which hurt Ms. Beaver’s feelings.”

Malorie then is accused of “saying bad things” about her grandmother “and then grabbed her arm in an aggressive manner twice.”

Despite Bollen threatening to call police, Malorie allegedly continued to act aggressively and the police were eventually called.

According to police, Malorie “appeared to be intoxicated due to her being unsteady on her feet and having slurred speech,” and was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The Teen Mom sister was held on $1,000 bond, but is no longer in custody.

Malorie told iClick everything that happened “was a huge misunderstanding and everything will be dropped as of the 10th,” adding, “If everyone could not cause drama or makeup (sic) rumors, that would be great. My mom and I are getting along now and I came over to stay with her and Rachel for the night.”

“Thank you to all my fans who have texted me and been supportive,” she concluded. “I love y’all.”

Photo credit: MTV