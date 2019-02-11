‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Star Kayla Sessler Expecting Second Child

There’s a new Teen Mom baby on the way! Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler announced she was expecting her second child Monday.

Sessler, 20, enlisted the help of her firstborn with ex-boyfriend Stephan, 1-year-old son Izaiah Cole, to share the big news, posting photos of him wearing a “big brother” t-shirt and holding a sonogram. In the caption, she revealed that her second baby is due this summer, writing, “August 2019 [heart emoji].”

View this post on Instagram August 2019 💛 A post shared by Kayla Sessler (@kayla_sessler) on Feb 10, 2019 at 4:27pm PST

Her boyfriend, Luke Davis III, 21, shared the same photo, writing, “Zay gone be a big brother in August.”

After revealing in the Season 1 reunion special, which aired in December, that she refused to let Stephan’s mother meet Izaiah on-camera as their relationship grew more strained, the two split, and Sessler told HollywoodLife last month that he has become estranged from his son.

“He hasn’t seen Isaiah in over 2 months on his choice,” she admitted. “It does break my heart for Izaiah … But I’d rather Stephan be out of his life rather than in and out because I feel like that will just hurt my son even more.”

Having moved on with beau Davis, who is the father of her unborn child, Sessler continued to the outlet that she “eventually” wanted more children, but was “not in a rush.”

While she might have been surprised with the new little on about to enter her family, Sessler was sure that Davis was “the one” for her and the future of her family.

“I think the love that he has is not only for me but for Isaiah,” she said at the time. “I could definitely see a future with him,”

She added that the two had even moved in together, and that Davis is fulfilling much of the gap in a father figure that Stephan allegedly left behind.

“We live together,” she explained. “Izaiah loves him. We don’t use the word dad for him. We just call him Luke, but since Stephan is not around, Luke has stepped up and buys Isaiah things and takes care of him and is doing the same things that Stephan should be doing.”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

