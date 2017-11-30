‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Won’t ‘Throw in the Towel’ on Family

Tyler Baltierra is trying to keep positive during a tough time. The Teen Mom OG cast member opened up about how he’s getting through overwhelming circumstances while wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra gets treated for mental health problems.

The Teen Mom OG cast member checked herself into treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts on Nov. 17, tweeting, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment.”

Since then, Tyler has been open about his emotional pain, saying spending the holidays without his love has been “rough.”

When a fan asked how he’s hanging in there, he penned a beautiful message about family.

You can’t throw in the towel on Family & people that you truly love. Giving up is NOT an option. Yes it’s stressful, yes sometimes I just break down & cry, yes it’s overwhelming, & yes it’s emotionally draining. But right now I have to be strong for my family https://t.co/Py5uKA8YMg — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 29, 2017

When Catelynn entered treatment, the 25-year-old offered his wife, also 25, a sincere message of support.

“We just dropped her off,” he wrote. “We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help.”

“As long as I am alive, you will never be alone – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her!” he added.

Catelynn herself has updated fans on her state of mind, tweeting a promising message of hope on Thanksgiving.

Happy thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!!! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 24, 2017

She and Tyler have two daughter together, Novalee, 2, and Carly, 7.