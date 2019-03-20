‘Teen Mom’: Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell Share Best Look Yet at Baby Vaeda

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are giving fans a close-up and adorable look at their 1-month-old daughter for the first time!

Tuesday, the new dad took to Instagram to share a straight-on photo of daughter Vaeda’s face as the cutie looks up from a gray blanket while wearing a patterned fleece onesie.

“Vaeda is a month old this week & [I don’t know] how it’s possible, but she keeps getting cuter!” Baltierra captioned the sweet snap, adding heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the little doll baby.

“She’s perfect! So happy for your family!” one follower commented. “You and [Catelynn] deserve all the happiness in the world.”

“OMG GOD bless her she is the cutest little girl ever along with her sisters,” another said.

The MTV couple welcomed their third child together, daughter Vaeda Luma, on Feb. 21, adding to 4-year-old daughter Novalee and 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they gave up for adoption as teens.

During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, the couple revealed they intended to name their youngest Tezlee, but in an interview with Us Weekly last week, Lowell said the name just didn’t stick.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” she told the publication. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

On Instagram, Baltierra added that the middle name Luma comes from the idea of a sunset, which is fitting for the little girl that brought so much light into their lives following a devastating miscarriage in 2017.

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” Lowell added to Us. “We were using protection and everything. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

She added that little Vaeda is “such a good baby — very chill and easy going… so far.”

Life for the reality personalities is getting back to normal after welcoming the new member of the family, but the couple is already thinking about another pregnancy.

“Yes, we want more children,” Lowell told Us. “We really want to try for a boy.”

That doesn’t mean they’re trying right now, however.

The two plan to “wait until Vaeda is a little older, like, 6 months to a year,” before they try to get pregnant again, they explained.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Catelynn Lowell