‘Teen Mom’ Star Andrew Glennon Hints at Rumors on Amber Portwood’s Future on Show

Andrew Glennon has seemingly hinted at Amber Portwood‘s future on Teen Mom OG on Instagram. Through a series of troubling text posts on his Instagram Story, Glennon lays out a series of situations where an abuser would get to keep their job according to InTouch Weekly.

The Teen Mom star lays out the posts without directly calling out Portwood with the posts. That said, the comments seem to mirror the couples experiences and reports stemming from Portwood’s arrest for domestic violence.

Glennon’s posts start with a slide reading, “America: Bloody your “soulmate,” win a job.” They continue with, “attack your family, win a job” and “shove a baby, win a job.” The reality star closes out the string of posts with a final text that says, “abusing your family is a choice, not a mistake.”

Another post from the Story features Glennon filming a television showing a program on “psychopaths” from the History Channel. This may be separate from the four text posts but its proximity raises plenty of questions.

The rumors Glennon is allegedly referring to come from a post on The Ashley Friday claiming MTV did not fire Portwood for her arrest and alleged past domestic incidents with Glennon.

“Amber has 100 percent filmed for the new season,” a production source reportedly told The Ashley. “She is not being fired by MTV. [The producers] plan to film with Amber through her court trial [for the domestic battery charges.] Whatever happens there will obviously dictate if she remains on the show or not.”

The report indicates that the continued filming is related to capturing Portwood’s “redemption story” and the network makes the final call when it comes to firing someone. Not all of the producers and crew are reportedly on board with keeping Portwood on the show, saying they are “uncomfortable” with her after the release of leaked audio clips that alleged feature Portwood verbally attacking Glennon.

An interesting aspect of Portwood’s case is the recent dismissal of Jenelle Evans from her role on Teen Mom 2. While Farrah Abraham made plenty of headlines when she was fired from the series, Evans and husband David Eason took the controversy to a new level after the death of the couple’s dog Nugget at the hands of Eason.

Eason had already been fired from the show for comments he had made online, leaving Evans behind until the backlash to the dog’s death became too much for MTV to stand behind. The reality star has noted the double standard on social media, noting that there is no comparison between the two situations and her firing while Portwood continues working is questionable.

Evans did hint that she was waiting for MTV to reach out and expected to be brought back in some capacity. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled on both ladies, and Abraham apparently, to see if they all make a return to the Teen Mom universe.