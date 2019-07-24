‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’: ‘I Guess the Truth Always Comes Out’

Amber Portwood is going through a hard time. The Teen Mom OG dominated headlines earlier this month after being arrested on domestic battery charges after an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and seems to be reflecting on the drama on her latest tweet. Keeping things cryptic, the reality television star took to Twitter to express her sorrow due to the legal aftermath of the drama.

“I am so heartbroken right now… omg? Wow I guess the truth always comes out,” Portwood wrote on the tweet, along with an image of a heart breaking and being blown away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the MTV star replied to the emotional message with messages, hoping Portwood gets help so she can get her life back on track after the controversy.

“Don’t give up, you got this! Lots of people rooting for you, no one is perfect we all make mistakes,” one fan commented.

“@AmberLPortwood Just stay strong. You and Jenelle need to learn how to live without Men. And focus on yalls baby’s. The Men y’all be getting is so scary and just seem into yalls $$,” another user speculated.

“Girl lift your head up bc your halo is falling. Hang in there Amber. You are absolutely loved. People make mistakes and all we can do is learn from them and move one. Your a strong woman and absolutely amazing mom. Much love Amber,” another user commented.

Portwood was arrested after she reportedly wielded a machete and threatened to “kill herself” during an argument with Glennon while he held their 1-year-old son, James. After being charged for the incident, Glennon was granted a restraining order against Portwood, though she was allowed to visit with her son.

While she didn’t explain the context of the tweet, many fans speculated she was referring to previous allegations Glennon had been cheating on her. She first hinted about it in a deleted tweet shortly after the incident, however a source said that was not true.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the source told Us Weekly. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

While it’s not clear if the couple is fully broken up, Glennon filed for full custody of their son. Another source previously described their relationship as “up in the air.”

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless,” a source told Us Weekly. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.