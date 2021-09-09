‘Teen Mom’ Star Admits She Hasn’t Seen Her Daughter in ‘Quite Some Time’

Amber Portwood’s relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Leah is still strained. On Tuesday’s season premiere of Teen Mom OG, the reality TV star, 31, opened up about her relationship with her daughter, whom she shares with her ex, Gary Shirley, admitting that she hasn’t seen the 12-year-old in “quite some time.”

In a confessional on the MTV show, Portwood told cameras that she and her daughter “are still struggling with our relationship,” which she said “has changed a lot. I haven’t seen her in quite some time.” Portwood, who is also the mother of son James, 3, with ex Andrew Glennon, revealed later in the episode that despite her best attempts, she was unable to see her daughter on Easter. She alleged that Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson, have been keeping the preteen from her, telling viewers that she hadn’t “heard back from Gary or Leah if I can see her on Easter.” Portwood said she was feeling “very stressed” and “a little sad,” explaining, “all I do is text Leah all the time. I don’t get anything back. Never. Not anymore.” She went on to show multiple text messages she had sent to Leah that went unanswered and said she hadn’t seen her daughter in “a long time.”

“I can’t count the days,” she said. “It’s just going to make me more depressed. I don’t understand why I’m getting treated this way right now. I’m not going to give up on her.”

Portwood’s relationship with her daughter has been a bit strained. The MTV star previously opened up about her relationship with Leah in April, at the time writing in an Instagram post wishing her daughter a happy Easter, “I know you are going through a lot, and there are many things I need to do to make things right. However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you.”

During that same month, Leah said during an episode of Teen Mom OG that she and her mother don’t “really have a bond.” The teen told her father, “12 years, and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been, like, Kristina’s spot. … All she did was give birth to me.” Portwood said during Tuesday’s all-new episode that her daughter’s comments were “very hurtful,” adding that “someone is in her ear.” New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.