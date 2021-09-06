‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 9B Trailer Tees up Huge Life Changes

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the next season of Teen Mom OG. Season 9B is set to premiere on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. In advance of the premiere, MTV released a teaser trailer that will give fans their first look at some of the drama that is to come.

The teaser showcases some major life changes for the cast, including Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell. As viewers saw last season, Floyd is expecting a child with her now-fiance, Zach Davis (they welcomed their son, Ace, in May). Although, it seems like trouble is on the horizon for the couple, as they get into an argument during which Floyd says she doesn’t “feel supported.” Additionally, Floyd has to deal with her ex, Cory Wharton, going off to film another season of The Challenge, which makes things hard for their daughter, Ryder.

Bookout seems to be dealing with more drama concerning her ex, Ryan Edwards, and his family. During last season’s reunion, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, got into an explosive argument with Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry. Since the reunion, the Edwards family was fired from Teen Mom OG. However, that doesn’t mean that drama has ended, and it could be leading to problems between Bookout and McKinney.

Similarly, Portwood had her own incident at the reunion, as she was at odds with her ex, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares daughter, Leah. Due to some of her past struggles and legal troubles, Portwood and Leah’s relationship has been strained. But, based on the teaser trailer, it appears as though Portwood is taking steps to try to repair that relationship, as she can be seen attending therapy with Shirley.

Like fellow co-star Floyd, Lowell is also navigating a pregnancy during Season 9B. In the teaser, Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, find out that they’re having another daughter. While the couple is focused on their impending arrival, it seems as though they may also be experiencing some marital issues in the upcoming season. Considering that there are many life changes on the way for the Teen Mom cast, fans will definitely want to tune in to the upcoming season. Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

