‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Sentenced for Failing Drug Test

More Teen Mom OG legal drama has come to a head, as Ryan Edwards has officially been sentenced for his March 2018 arrest related to a past possession of heroin charge.

A source revealed to Radar Tuesday, “Ryan got six months probation and five public work days. He has random drug tests in between.”

The site also obtained photos of Edwards, 30, leaving Red Bank City Court, wearing a pink button-down shirt and without pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer by his side.

Edwards has had trouble with substance abuse in the past, and first got into trouble with the law on March 12, 2017, when police pulled him over while driving with an expired registration.

During the stop, an officer saw a hypodermic needle in an open backpack on the passenger seat, according to police reports obtained by Radar at the time.

“I asked Edwards if he had any medical conditions and he replied, ‘No,’” the citation from Red Bank City Court read. “I then asked why he had a hypodermic needle in his backpack and he replied, ‘I don’t know.’ I told him that the vehicle will be searched and he should inform me if there are any more and Edwards replied, ‘Yes, probably.’”

Police then confiscated 14 hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin, and a bag with a dark substance inside.

“I asked Edwards what it was and he replied, ‘It’s heroin and I have a problem,’” police noted, adding that they recovered two spoons with residue on them and a scale. The heroin found weighed 1.8 grams.

He was then issued a misdemeanor citation for simple possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and an expired registration. He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in prison.

Maci Bookout’s ex was ordered to be subject to drug screenings for six months, and soon entered a rehab program after he was caught on camera during Teen Mom OG almost falling asleep at the wheel on the way to his wedding with Standifer.

Both Edwards and his wife have claimed that he has remained sober since he returned from rehab, despite Bookout’s doubts.

On March 27, Edwards was arrested for breaking the terms of his probation, and failed a court-mandated drug test on Jan. 17, testing positive for opiates and morphine in a urine sample.

Edwards, who shares 9-year-old son Bentley with Bookout, is expecting a baby boy with Standifer in October.