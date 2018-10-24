‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Tells Pregnant Mackenzie Standifer He Wants to Separate

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer might not make it through this pregnancy.

The Teen Mom OG couple should have been celebrating after revealing earlier in the season that they were expecting their first child together, but Standifer and Edwards couldn’t stop sniping at each other during Monday’s season finale of the MTV series.

When the two went to the doctor to confirm the pregnancy, hearing their baby’s heartbeat for the first time, Edwards didn’t seem excited at all, remaining silent with crossed arms before saying he wanted to go home and go to bed.

He continued his lack of enthusiasm while visiting his parents, bristling at their suggestion that he might not be at the best point to become a dad due to his self-proclaimed sobriety after attending rehab in May 2017 for heroin and Xanax addiction.

On the way home, Edwards fell asleep in the car while his wife drove, clearly annoyed, and once the couple got home, a real fight went down.

Soon, Edwards told his wife, “I think we just need to separate for nine months.”

Edwards’ ex, Maci Bookout, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley, also learned of the news during Monday’s finale.

“Just because they’re having a baby does not give me the reassurance that it’s OK to let Bentley be around Ryan or in the car with him,” she said. “The only thing that I can do is be the best mom to Bentley.”

Later, when telling her mom Sharon about the news, she revealed that Edwards’ still hasn’t passed the drug test she has required before he can see his son one-on-one.

“That’s not a good sign,” Sharon said. “Let’s face it, if he was clean, he’d take the drug test.”

“He’s not clean, he’s not,” Maci responded, adding, “My people know people.”

The state of Edwards’ sobriety is unclear right now, but he and Standifer still appear to be together.

After Edwards was arrested for a violation of his probation for an earlier heroin possession charge last month, Standifer defended her husband’s sobriety to the tabloids.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar at the time. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment to the publication when asked if Edwards broke his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

The two are expecting their child in mid-October.

Part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Monday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

