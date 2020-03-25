‘Teen Mom OG’: Why Amber Portwood’s Ex, Andrew Glennon, Refused to Share His Side of Her Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is opening up about why he’s stayed mostly quiet in the days following the Teen Mom OG star’s domestic battery arrest in July. After Portwood was arrested for allegedly attacking Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James, MTV producers approached Glennon to get his side of the story in Tuesday’s episode of the reality show.

After Glennon’s scheduled court appearance to reinstate Portwood’s child visitation with their son, he told executive producer Larry on the phone that the whole drama surrounding the arrest was taking a serious toll on his mental health. “It’s giving me anxiety,” he said of the situation, which resulted in Portwood being charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. “It’s a total mess. It’s completely spiraled out of control. It’s really frustrating.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Larry eventually met with Glennon in person at Portwood’s home, where he was staying alone with James, but the encounter was only captured on audio.

“We’ve been documenting stories a long time on this show and we’ve never, ever only aired just a completely one-sided story. We just don’t,” Larry can be heard saying.

Glennon replied, “When this stuff happens, and she honestly doesn’t remember doing it. Or she just chooses to make it not exist anymore. It’s not my job to get her mentally stable. I can’t do it anymore.”

He continued, “I think before any filming goes on, if I’m going to be part of this show, it is absolutely not worth it unless like, I’m getting like the same pay as some of the other people on this show after the hell that I’ve been through.”

In the end, it appears that Glennon couldn’t agree to the Teen Mom OG filming terms, with a black screen appearing that read, “At this time, Andrew decided not to film and tell his side of the story.”

In October, Portwood reportedly agreed to a plea deal, in which she pleaded guilty to one felony charge, which will be reduced if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff , Getty