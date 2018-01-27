Simon Saran Sparks Feud With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Star Tyler Baltierra

The Tyler Baltierra cheating rumors have started a new Twitter feud between Teen Mom OG co-stars.

It all started Jan. 25, when Baltierra tweeted, “People in your life are either a blessing or a lesson…don’t waste too much time deciphering which one.”

One fan responded to that by complimenting Baltierra as a “great dad and an even better husband.” But another fan accused him of cheating on his wife Catelyn Lowell Baltierra, who recently checked back into rehab with mental health issues, and posted a screenshot of a Jan. 26 blind item published on the blog Crazy Days And Nights.

The author claimed that the Teen Mom star has been cheating on his wife for “almost a year.”

Then there was the new blind issued today: pic.twitter.com/BjlkTSWoBI — Angela (@whitskia) January 26, 2018

“Eventually, when she starts having a clear head she is going to catch on and that could finally push her over the edge to suicide,” an excerpt from the blind item read.

Baltierra went off on the person behind the blog, an anonymous author using the Twitter handle @entylawyer.

“Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. [Enty Lawyer] here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence.”

The author replied, saying he has not written about Baltierra “in quite some time” and asked if he had anything to share, also tagging Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran on the tweet, sparking the Twitter feud between the two co-stars.

“So what is this then? A “blind item’ revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon?” Baltierra replied to the blogger.

So what is this then? A “blind item” revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going…indulge me 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/nRC6lFrhUc — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

Saran did not stay silent for long, responding to the Baltierra’s tweet, and this time going after his pregnant wife.

Here’s not so much of blind item. Your shmuck of a wife chain smoking while she’s pregnant and you cheering her on like the punk bitch you are. Hopefully your child didn’t develop and health issues. Irresponsible scum bags. #teenmomog @mjfree you are fantastic job! #TeenMomOG — Simon (@SimonSaran) January 27, 2018

“Here’s not so much of blind item. Your schmuck of a wife chain smoking while she’s pregnant and you cheering her on like the pink bitch you are,” Saran tweeted. “Hopefully you didn’t develop and health issues. Irresponsible scum bags.”

Baltierra replied saying, “That’s you “ripping my ass a new one?” Seriously!? [Oh my God] I’m even more embarrassed for you than I was before. I expected better from you Simon. You are losing your touch with insults! Come up with something good & original next time.”

The feud continued with more tweets from both Baltierra and Saran.

You are embarrassed for me? Dude you need to get your eyes checked. Look at what you have to stick your dick in to keep your story line going. If you actually cared about your “family” might get her to quit smoking while she’s pregnant. — Simon (@SimonSaran) January 27, 2018

Farrah did what she had to do to support her baby as a single mother . Unlike your pussy ass who gave your child up. #TeenMomOG — Simon (@SimonSaran) January 27, 2018

OH NO! 😱😱 not the ol’ “gave your baby away” insult!? I have never heard that one before 😝 I thought I said to be original Simon. You swingin, but that don’t mean anything if you keep missing. You end up just wasting your energy & start getting sloppy with it. Take a break bud! https://t.co/7Zj3BVkbTH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

Those were the last tweets exchanged by the Teen Mom OG co-stars, but the digs kept coming with Saran retweeting fans on his side of the feud.