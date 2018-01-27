Reality

Simon Saran Sparks Feud With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Star Tyler Baltierra

The Tyler Baltierra cheating rumors have started a new Twitter feud between Teen Mom OG co-stars.

It all started Jan. 25, when Baltierra tweeted, “People in your life are either a blessing or a lesson…don’t waste too much time deciphering which one.”

One fan responded to that by complimenting Baltierra as a “great dad and an even better husband.” But another fan accused him of cheating on his wife Catelyn Lowell Baltierra, who recently checked back into rehab with mental health issues, and posted a screenshot of a Jan. 26 blind item published on the blog Crazy Days And Nights.

The author claimed that the Teen Mom star has been cheating on his wife for “almost a year.”

“Eventually, when she starts having a clear head she is going to catch on and that could finally push her over the edge to suicide,” an excerpt from the blind item read.

Baltierra went off on the person behind the blog, an anonymous author using the Twitter handle @entylawyer.

“Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. [Enty Lawyer] here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence.”

The author replied, saying he has not written about Baltierra “in quite some time” and asked if he had anything to share, also tagging Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran on the tweet, sparking the Twitter feud between the two co-stars.

“So what is this then? A “blind item’ revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon?” Baltierra replied to the blogger.

Saran did not stay silent for long, responding to the Baltierra’s tweet, and this time going after his pregnant wife.

“Here’s not so much of blind item. Your schmuck of a wife chain smoking while she’s pregnant and you cheering her on like the pink bitch you are,” Saran tweeted. “Hopefully you didn’t develop and health issues. Irresponsible scum bags.”

Baltierra replied saying, “That’s you “ripping my ass a new one?” Seriously!? [Oh my God] I’m even more embarrassed for you than I was before. I expected better from you Simon. You are losing your touch with insults! Come up with something good & original next time.”

The feud continued with more tweets from both Baltierra and Saran.

Those were the last tweets exchanged by the Teen Mom OG co-stars, but the digs kept coming with Saran retweeting fans on his side of the feud.

