‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Tyler Baltierra Fires Back at Trolls Bashing Catelynn’s Mental Health

Teen Mom OG cast member Tyler Baltierra is going on the offensive after an internet personality made “insensitive” remarks about his wife Catelynn.

Out-of-context messages from podcast host Noel Harlow LoGrasso that showed her making light of Catelynn’s depression and her ownership of a horse were posted on Twitter. There was even a mock-up design for a “Depression Club” T-shirt.

Catelynn is currently receiving treatment for suicidal thoughts, so the Teen Mom fanbase was not too pleased at the remarks. They then sent them to Tyler, who then lashed out on Twitter.

“This is the most ignorant, vile [and] insensitive thing I have ever seen,” Tyler wrote. “To mock my wife’s suicidal ideation [and] depression is just sickening to the core!”

This is the most ignorant, vile & insensitive thing I have ever seen. To mock my wife’s suicidal ideation & depression is just sickening to the core! @THEVinceRusso @RussosBrand @RealityTSpiller you’re part of the reason Mental Health has the stigma it does #KeepTalkingMH https://t.co/pnQ1HTsOYx — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 18, 2018

He then called out LoGrasso and her podcast producer, wrestling personality Vince Russo.

“You’re part of the reason mental health has the stigma it does,” he wrote.

Fans joined in on the outrage, as well as fellow Teen Mom personalities. Co-star Leah Messer replied saying the comments were “sick.”

Sick. — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) February 18, 2018

LoGrasso tried to explain herself in the comments by explaining that the discussion was taken from an out-of-context discussion about Teen Mom cast member’s pets. She claimed she had also struggled with mental health issues and did not mean to demean Catelynn’s struggles.

Maybe you should actually research what we do and our struggle before you judge. That picture and convo from another account are actually about Teen Mom’s owning too many animals. A Troll cut what they wanted and pasted it because we interviewed Jenelle. It’s actually sad. — Noel Harlow Lo (@RealityTSpiller) February 18, 2018

However, it appears that the comments fell on deaf ears, as the Teen Mom fanbase still seemed pretty irritated.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.