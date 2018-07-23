‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals 45-Pound Weight Loss and Transformation

Tyler Baltierra has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately — and proudly showing off the results. Over the weekend, he shared a mirror selfie on Snapchat announcing that he has lost 45 pounds in a mere five months.

BEFORE

Back in October, before Baltierra embarked on his weight loss journey, he wrote on Instagram that despite his trendy haircut and Instagram-worthy Blue Steel look, he was still rocking a “dad bod.”

“Don’t let this face fool you, I have a major dadbod now! I just haven’t decided if I care yet hahaha!” he wrote. Apparently, the dad of 3-year-old daughter, NovaLee, made up his mind on that matter — because he started on his fitness journey soon after.

DOWN 26 POUNDS

In January, Baltierra, who married Catelynn Lowell in August 2015, revealed on social media that he was 26 pounds down. He wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted that after five weeks of working out and eating healthier he was able to see and feel a difference.

“26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” he wrote. “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! #LifestyleChanges #Goals.”

Although he deleted the side-by-side before and after photos from Instagram, his Snapchat update photo shows the beginnings of his son-to-be defined abs and pecs.

MORE PROGRESS

In February, Baltierra updated his fans again on Snapchat, sharing a photo of his slim bare torso and writing about how happy he was to have achieved one of his weight loss goals.

“AYYYYY!!! Feels so damn good reaching this weight loss goal! #TOOLPIC,” he captioned the selfie.

He wrote on Twitter that he had lost 30 pounds in two months and that while he wasn’t “really ‘on a diet’ [he] just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”

40-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

In June, Baltierra shared a gym selfie that documented just how dramatic his weight loss journey had become. He revealed that he had lost 40 pounds and was “finally getting [his] abs back!”

“Hard work is paying off! It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40 lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM! [Crushing these personal goals] [It feels great],” he wrote on Instagram.

DRAMATIC BODY TRANSFORMATION

1 MONTH BEFORE & AFTER! Finally making some progress on this goal of mine. I think It’s important to document your journey, even if you don’t ever decide to share it, because the days you don’t feel like putting in the work are the days those pics come in handy to motivate ??? pic.twitter.com/ztxdAvYWjz — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 7, 2018

A month after sharing his 40-pound weight loss photo, he shared another update that included a shirtless muscley photo of his abs and pecs.

“1 MONTH BEFORE & AFTER! Finally making some progress on this goal of mine,” he captioned the mirror selfies on Instagram. “I think It’s important to document your journey, even if you don’t ever decide to share it, because the days you don’t feel like putting in the work are the days those pics come in handy to motivate.”

45-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

Over the weekend, Baltierra shared another photo of his sculpted core and biceps. He pulled his cut-off tank to the side to reveal his abs, writing in the Snapchat caption that five months ago he was 45 pounds heavier.

“5 months ago I was 2018…today? 163! #BOOM,” he wrote.

Baltierra isn’t the only one proud of the weight loss; Lowell shared a shirtless photo of her husband in April, calling him “sexy” and beckoning him to make his way home.