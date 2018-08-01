‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Secret to 13-Year Relationship With Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra is opening about about his relationship with wife Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a tribute in honor of his 13-year relationship with Catelynn, to whom he has been married almost three years.

The couple has been together since they were in high school and shares two children: 9-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009, and daughter Novalee Reign, 3, PEOPLE reports.

“Life is really simple if you think about it. If you love something… fight for it. Sacrifice for it. Love it so much that it makes you want to love yourself in a way you never knew you were even capable of loving,” Tyler wrote in the caption.

“It’s been 13 years together & that’s not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another… that’s because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our past lives has given us,” he continued.

“We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups & downs with one another,” he shared. “We are lovers in this life, so we can be soulmates in our afterlife.”

“@catelynnmtv… You Are Beautiful. You Are Worthy. You Are Strong. You Are Safe… & I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways,” Tyler concluded.

The couple had has to overcome quite a few obstacles over the course of their relationship. In November 2017, Catelynn entered rehab and in January, the MTV star returned to rehab for the third time to overcome childhood trauma.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” she tweeted at the time.

Tyler was also open about his struggles with mental health, revealing he was going to therapy in January, later revealing his depression and bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Despite their health issues, the two have stuck by each others’ side.

In May, Tyler posted a photo of the pair sharing a kiss in which he also joked about getting divorced. “Damn! I think divorce looks pretty good on us @catelynnmtv 😂🤦🏻‍♂️😏,” he wrote.