‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals New Batman-Inspired Tattoo for Infant Daughter

Tyler Baltierra is sporting some heroic new ink after welcoming daughter Vaeda with wife Catelynn Lowell in February.

The Teen Mom OG dad took to Instagram Wednesday to show off his tattoo dedicated to little Vaeda Luma, featuring Batman holding a little baby close to his chest.

(Lowell got an unknown design for their third child tattooed on her foot earlier this month).

In the caption, Baltierra thanked artist Lance Kellar “for my new tattoo honoring Vaeda & what a blessing it is to be her father & what a privilege it is to always be her protector!”

Just last week, the MTV cast member showed off another Batman-themed tattoo he got inked at the same studio by artist Steve Webster, reading, “It’s what you do that defines you,” in comic book text with bats hovering around.

“It’s a personal reminder to always pursue what I’m doing with unapologetic authenticity,” he captioned the photo. ‘”Because this gives me the ultimate power to define myself instead of giving that power to anybody else.”

The couple also has tattoos for their other children — 9-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption at birth, and 4-year-old Nova. Lowell sports Carly’s footprint and birth date on her left shoulder, and Nova’s print is on her her left foot. Baltierra has Carly’s hand print tattooed on his stomach and another Batman-inspired design for Nova on his arm.

Welcoming Vaeda was especially meaningful for the couple, who coined her their “rainbow baby” after a devastating miscarriage the year prior led to suicidal ideations that prompted her treatment in a mental health facility.

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” she told Us Weekly soon after the birth. “We were using protection and everything. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

“She’s such a good baby – very chill and easy going… so far,” Lowell said of life with two little ones at home, adding that older sibling Nova “loves being a big sister and loves ‘her baby.’”

