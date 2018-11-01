‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Updates Fans on Husband Ryan Edwards’ Treatment

Mackenzie Standifer is updating fans on husband Ryan Edwards‘ second stint in rehab after a prolonged battle with substance abuse issues.

The Teen Mom OG alum shared the first glimpse at the couple’s newborn son Jagger, in a Halloween Instagram post Wednesday, obscuring the face of the 3-week-old with a pumpkin emoji and captioning the photo with a simply spooky black heart.

In the comments section, however, is where Standifer updated fans on her husband’s treatment after a fan asked, “Where is Ryan? As a fellow addict I wish him the best. Is he in treatment still?”

Standifer’s response, as first reported by Radar, was “He is doing SO good. Proud of him!”

Edwards reentered rehab in September after previously undergoing a brief treatment stint in 2017 following his arrest for heroin possession, and feuded with ex Maci Bookout over the ability to see their 9-year-old son Bentley without being willing to take a drug test.

Despite insisting he had remained sober throughout the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Edwards would be arrested twice in 2018 for violating his probation related to his original drug possession charge before returning to treatment.

He also allegedly threatened the lives of Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney and their children, prompting the MTV stars to file for, and be granted, a restraining order.

In an October episode of Teen Mom OG, McKinney recalled getting a threatening call from Edwards after a social media fight.

McKinney said Edwards was “screaming and losing his mind” over the phone and allegedly said he was “gonna show up over here and put a bullet in my head.”

“He’s gonna come shoot up the house that not only our children live in, but his son,” McKinney told a shocked Bookout, who responded, “That is like extremely freaking serious, and he definitely owns guns. I mean your son lives here. Who does that?”

Edwards did reportedly return home for a brief period to see the birth of his son, despite not being present at the birth.

Despite Standifer’s appearance on an October episode of the MTV reality series, the couple announced after last season that they were quitting the show.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said in a statement in July. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby filmed with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

She added that the network “didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

