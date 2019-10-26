‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Emotionally Reveals Special Invite to ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra is making a special appearance in the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion for a very special reason. The Teen Mom OG star announced she was invited to the upcoming reunion special where she will be speaking about her past struggled and how she overcame them.

The reality star will be joined by her husband Tyler Baltierra. She revealed the news during an interview with InTouch, sharing she looks forward dot share her advice with her fellow Teen Mom franchise co-stars.

The reality star said she will be talking about her struggles with anxiety and how she manages the condition.

“I’m looking forward to going and speaking from my experience with struggling with panic disorder,” Lowell said.

“I’m hoping I can be a beam of light for Chelsea [Houska] to let her know that things do get better and change if you put in the work,” she said of the Teen Mom 2 star, who has been struggling with her anxiety recently.

Lowell said she will be talking with Houska and husband Cole DeBoer, and giving them suggestions on how to get through the difficult days.

“I’m looking forward to Tyler coming and giving Chelsea’s husband some ideas of what to do as a spouse,” she told the outlet.

She told the publication MTV reached out to her about coming on the special because of her experience with anxiety and treatment. She claimed the network was impressed with how she has been open on social media about her past struggles with mental health.

Houska has been open about her issues with anxiety on this season of Teen Mom 2.

“My medication is helping a little, but I do still struggle sometimes,” she said on the show.

One scene showed Chelsea in a road trip in Minneapolis for a concert, when she asked DeBoer to pull over on the side of the road because she was feeling the beginning of a “major panic attack.”

After the episode aired she took to Twitter to talk about the incident, writing: “Anyone else experience this before going to large events?! I’m such an introvert…seems like it’s just getting worse as I get older.”

We’ll have to wait and see how the Teen Mom crossover turns out when the two couples meet. The Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air later this year on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.