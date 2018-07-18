‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Photo of ‘Beautiful Baby James’

Amber Portwood’s latest photo of baby James might be the cutest one yet.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a new snapshot of her baby boy lounging peacefully while covered in a fuzzy blanket, with one arm stretched above his head.

“Beautiful baby James,” Portwood captioned the sweet image, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed baby James on May 8. The MTV personality also shared 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

The reality star recently opened up about how Leah has been bonding with her new half-brother.

“She comes over and visits her little baby brother and she’s always sending messages and pictures and wanting pictures,” the 28-year-old MTV star told Us Weekly. “She’s a lot more involved and she’s just getting older, so on the weekends sometimes, she likes to stay and hang out with her friends or something, but… it’s been a lot better, thank God.”

“Every time she comes over she just wants to hold him and she’s also, like, helped me change his diaper and stuff like that,” Portwood added. “She said, ‘I don’t ever want to change a little boy’s diaper, but I’ll change little James,’ which is really cute. It’s so sweet.”

Portwood added that Leah is very mature for her age.

“I’m so proud of her,” Portwood admitted. “She got all A’s and honor roll actually, and she’s just super smart and I’m just super proud of her, I really am.”

In June, Portwood shared another adorable snap of her daughter cradling baby James.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these 2 beautiful and loving babies in my life,” she captioned the post. “And yes I still look at booboo as my my little baby. More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

Although a source close to Portwood previously told PEOPLE that the reality star “spent almost her whole pregnancy feeling sick,” she couldn’t be happier about her new life with Glennon, whom she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year, as a family of four.

“In spite of all that, she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” the source told the outlet. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”