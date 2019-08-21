‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Posts ‘Reality Is Just an Illusion’ Photo With Albert Einstein

Amber Portwood took to Instagram to reveal that “reality is just an illusion,” a quote created by Albert Einstein. Since her arrest, she’s been sharing a lot of emotional posts to the social media outlet. She also turned off the comments so that fans and onlookers can’t share their thoughts with the reality star.

The mom of two has been going through a lot lately after getting arrested during the July 4th weekend. More recently, the former couple are arguing over thousands of dollars that has gone missing from a joint account.

“A lot of money went missing from Amber’s and Andrew’s joint bank account leading up to the fight,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Glennon had spent a large amount of her money “on inauthentic items at an auction.”

The reality star is “suspicious” of her ex-boyfriend, however, reportedly held off on the “missing” money.

“Amber is very trusting,” the source added. “So at first when she noticed there was some money gone she did not want to make an issue out of it even though she is fully supporting their family financially. Amber wanted Andrew to contribute to their family on some level and that is an issue that had been brewing.”

Although, another source told the outlet that the items purchased at a fraudulent auction led to a lawsuit in attempts to have the money returned.

“Amber and Andrew became aware of their joint bank account being manipulated,” the sourced confessed. They added that fraudulent transactions were processed on the other side of the country, saying they couple “agreed the best thing to do was to suspend that account and transfer the funds. She insisted on removing all the money from their joint account and buying a safe.”

While one insider claims Portwood is providing the funds to keep the family afloat, another disagrees, giving credit to Glennon.

“Andrew just recently paid for both of Amber’s car notes, her phone bill, the electric bill, gas, cable bill, roof repairs, her furniture financing, [their son] James’ recent vaccinations, as well as all of his food and necessities,” they said. “Every check Andrew would bring in would be quickly spent on the upkeep of the house.”

Glennon was allegedly making an average of $1,500 per day doing day trading, but struggled to keep up with Portwood’s lifestyle.

Portwood was arrested in July for battery and charged with three felonies: domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.