Arrest Details Show ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Ryan Edwards Had Heroin, 14 Needles in Car

New details from Ryan Edwards‘ March 2017 arrest revealed how many drugs were in his car.

The Teen Mom OG cast member was caught with a large amount of heroine and multiple syringes in his car, according to Radar Online.

“When speaking with Edwards a secondary officer observed a hypodermic needle in an open back pack on the passenger seat. I asked Edwards to step out of the vehicle,” the report reads. “I asked Edwards if he had any medical conditions and he replied, ‘No.’ I then asked why he had a hypodermic needle in his backpack and he replied, ‘I don’t know.’”

According to Us Weekly, the officer then searched Edwards’ car and discovered “approximately 14 hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin.” The police also found “two silver spoons with residue on them” and 1.8 grams of heroin.

When the officer asked the reality TV personality about the substances, Edwards reportedly replied, ‘It’s heroin and I have a problem.’”

Edwards was arrested at the end of March for violating his probation related to the 2017 previous heroin possession charge.

Since his arrest, wife Mackenzie Standifer has insisted that it’s nothing to worry about and that her husband is still clean and sober after his recent rehab stint.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar soon after the arrest. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

Edwards completed 21 days of a 30-day stint in rehab after he was caught on camera under the influence, dozing off at the wheel while driving to his May 2017 wedding with Standifer. MTV aired the incident during a 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, and in a different episode in December, 21-year-old Standifer claimed he was spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

Following his latest arrest, those close to Edwards were reportedly worried that his stint in rehab wasn’t enough to effectively combat his addiction.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the reality show previously told Us Weekly. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

His ex Maci Bookout filed for an order of protection for her and her family, including their son Bentley, just days before the arrest.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in court documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout added that she fears for her son’s safety because she has proof that Edwards will get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence, referring to the incident aired on MTV.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”