‘Teen Mom’ Regular Ryan Edwards Arrested on Heroin-Related Charges

One day after it was revealed that Teen Mom OG personalities Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are expecting their first child together, Edwards was arrested on drug-related charges, according to Radar Online.

A source from the Red Bank City Police Department told Radar that Edwards, 30, was arrested at his home on a warrant at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for petition to revoke, which means he broke his probation that was related to a past simple possession of heroin charge.

“He was held on $5,000 bond,” a spokesperson for Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee said. “He was bonded out at 10:15pm.”

The arrest comes one day after a sneak peek for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG revealed his wife, Mackenzie Standifer is pregnant with their first child together, a turn of events criticized due to Edwards’ substance abuse history.

In the clip, Standifer, 21, is shown revealing a positive pregnancy test to a producer named Jeni.

Edwards, who also shares a 9-year-old son with Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout, was caught on camera slurring his words and falling asleep while driving to his secret May wedding. After the scene aired, he completed a stint in rehab for heroin use. In November, Edwards and Standifer had a proper wedding ceremony.

Standifer has yet to acknowledge the pregnancy reveal or arrest report on social media.

On the show, the couple has been weighing the possibility of having a child, Edwards ensure his wife he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” Edwards told his wife. “I don’t think I’ll ever be totally ready, but I think now is as good a time as ever.”

Before the reveal, the show’s Twitter account asked fans if the couple “should wait to expand their family.” The results were not favorable for the couple, with 84 percent of those polled saying they should wait.

Plus fans extended their displeasure into full tweets.

“That’s messed up if she’s pregnant,” one fan wrote. “[Ryan] should’ve listened to his mother and made his health a priority.”

“Really sad that Mackenzie Edwards has chosen to get pregnant with a man who is battling addiction and still goes on tv high and drunk,” another person said.

While Standifer, who has a 4-year-old son from a previous relationship, is not one of the core Teen Mom cast members, her and Edwards play a major part in the series. Edwards is the father of Bentley Edwards, the son of main cast member Bookout.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.