‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Ryan Edwards Blames Maci Bookout for Poor Relationship With Son Bentley

Ryan Edwards is putting the blame on ex Maci Bookout for his distant relationship with 10-year-old son Bentley, claiming the Teen Mom OG star’s unwillingness to lift her restraining order against him is holding back his ability to father his oldest following his release from jail in April. While talking to Dr. Drew Pinsky in Monday’s Season 10 reunion, Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer said they were doing better than ever following Edwards’ stint in jail, but lamented the restraining order Bookout had taken out against him after he threatened to shoot up her house ahead of his most recent stay in rehab.

“Maci talks a lot of s—,” Edwards said after Standifer claimed the best way for her husband to be a better dad to Bentley would be to have the restraining order against his mom lifted.

Bookout, however, said while she wanted her son to develop a better relationship with his dad, she and husband Taylor McKinney had decided not to drop the protective order.

“This past year not talking to each other has been good,” she revealed. “I’ve been able to kind of work through my process and what I think of him — my anger, all of that — without him and I getting in another argument.”

McKinney added that the two couples have even been able to be at some of Bentley’s baseball games together without communicating, so it seemed to be the best for now.

Edwards, during his interview with Dr. Drew, also opened up about his three months in the Hamilton County Jail on a probation violation from an earlier heroin possession conviction, as well as his history of substance abuse.

“I was tired of being on probation so I just completed my probation in jail,” Edwards claimed, adding that since he returned home in April, his sobriety has been going well. “Mine started out with pain killers and addiction wasn’t even thought of. I was like, ‘You can’t get addicted to anything.’”

Once he switched over to heroin, Edwards said he “never went back to doing anything else,” and while he doesn’t know if he’ll be sober for the rest of his life, he’d “love to be.”

Photo credit: MTV